Authorities: 14-year-old boy pulled from burning house dies

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from a burning house and has died.

The Repository in Canton reports that firefighters were called to a house in Plain Township around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Plain Township fire officials say they found fire in the living room and the boy in a bedroom. He was taken to a hospital in Akron where he died Monday night.

An investigator with the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday that the boy has been identified as Christian Werstler. Investigator Gary Guenther says preliminary results of the investigation into the death indicate the teen died of smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

Stark County Sheriff’s officials say the investigation into what caused the fire is continuing.

