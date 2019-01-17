Balanced effort leads No. 4 Louisville in rout of Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Asia Durr scored 20 points in 23 minutes as No. 4 Louisville routed Virginia 91-43 on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (16-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot a season-best 57 percent from the field. They broke the game open with a 24-3 run to start the second quarter. Durr scored the final five points of the burst as her 3-pointer gave Louisville a 39-17 lead with 2:20 left in the half.

That dominance carried over to the second half where the Cardinals used a 19-2 third quarter run to ensure there would be no comeback by the Cavaliers (7-11, 1-4).

All 11 players scored for Louisville, which bested the 56.4 percent it shot against Kentucky on Dec. 9. Dana Evans made all six of her shots to pitch in 14 points, while Kylee Shook added 14 on 6-of-9 shooting. Bionca Dunham scored 12 on 6-of-7 shooting.

The Cavaliers were led by Dominique Toussaint’s nine points.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers dictated the tempo for the first quarter, but they weren’t able to take advantage of the slow pace because of Louisville’s trapping defense coerced five turnovers. The ACC’s worst-shooting team shot just 31.7 percent, buoyed by 6-of-14 shooting in the final period.

Louisville: One of the nation’s most prolific offenses broke out of a mini-slump Thursday. The Cardinals ranked No. 15 in the nation in scoring average at 81.4 points a game, but Thursday’s point total was their most in six games, when they put up 92 on Northern Kentucky on Dec. 15. That game also marked the last time Louisville shot better than 50 percent from the floor.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers get the weekend off and will return to action next Thursday at Pittsburgh.

Louisville: The Cardinals travel to Wake Forest for a Sunday afternoon game.