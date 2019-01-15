Balanced Loyola-Chicago rolls past Valparaiso 71-54

CHICAGO (AP) — Aher Uguak, Cameron Krutwig and Cooper Kaifes each scored 12 points and Loyola-Chicago beat Valparaiso 71-54 on Tuesday night.

Loyola-Chicago (11-7, 4-1) rebounded from a 67-48 loss at Evansville in their last outing, and is now tied atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings with the Crusaders (11-7, 4-1), who had its five-game win streak snapped.

Clayton Custer, Marques Townes, and Lucas Williamson added 11 points apiece for the Ramblers, who had six in double-figure scoring for the first time since February 3, 2018.

Markus Golder made three of Valparaiso’s six 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

Kaifes hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first half and the Ramblers led 33-23 and Valparaiso didn’t get closer. Uguak scored on a dunk, Williamson added a 3-pointer and 3-point play, sparking a 15-1 run to start the second half.

The Ramblers have beaten Valparaiso in four of the last five meetings.