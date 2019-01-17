Broncos coach Vic Fangio hires 2 more assistants

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — New Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has hired two more members of his staff: tight ends coach Wade Harman and defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill.

Harman has spent 19 of his 22 years as an NFL assistant coaching tight ends, including the last four years in Atlanta, where he was instrumental in Austin Hooper’s development.

Harman also worked with the Vikings (1997-98) and Ravens (1999-2013), where he was the only assistant coach that was part of Baltimore’s two Super Bowl championship seasons. Among the tight ends he worked with there were Shannon Sharpe, Todd Heap, Dennis Pitta and Ed Dickson.

Hill played 10 years in the NFL with the Cardinals, Raiders, Dolphins and Broncos, where he finished his playing career in 2010. He coached five seasons at the collegiate level before spending last season as the Dolphins’ assistant defensive backs coach.

