Congressman Balderson Named to House Committee

Republican Congressman Troy Balderson of Zanesville has been named to serve on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure for the 116th Congress.

“My greatest honor is bringing the voice of Ohioans to Washington so that our priorities are represented in Congress. Serving on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will allow me to put Ohio’s priorities at the forefront of our nation’s policies on land, sea, and sky,” said Congressman Balderson. “I’m excited to get to work.”

The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation: aviation, maritime and waterborne, highways, bridges, mass transit, and railroads.