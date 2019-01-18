Copa America will use FIFA rankings to sort pots in draw

SAO PAULO (AP) — FIFA rankings will be used to sort the pots for the Copa America draw this month.

CONMEBOL also said on Friday that guest sides Japan and Qatar will not be allowed in the same group.

Host Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay are the top teams in each group for the draw on Jan. 24 in Rio de Janeiro.

Pot two includes Peru, Colombia, and defending champions Chile.

The third pot has Japan, Paraguay, and Venezuela.

The fourth counts Ecuador, Bolivia, and 2022 World Cup host Qatar.

Brazil will hold position A1 in the draw, which ensures the team plays two group matches in Sao Paulo and one in Salvador.

Brazil will play at Maracana Stadium only if it reaches the final on July 7.

