DEA Agents speak to law enforcement officers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Pablo Escobar might be one of the most infamous narcotic traffickers ever.

Retired Drug Enforcement Administration Agents Steve Murphy and Javier Pena stopped in Zanesville to share the true story of how they helped capture the Colombian narco-trafficker in the early 90s with local and state law enforcement. Retired Special Agent Steve Murphy said with shows like the Netflix hit Narcos out there, they want the public to understand what really happened, as well as share the truth behind the lives of those who run drugs.

“So we want the world to know what’s the truth,” said Murphy. “What are these people going through. What is it that might attract young people to that lifestyle.”

Murphy said what he wanted the law enforcement officers to take away from the presentation was that if he could work a case as large as the Escobar case, they could too. He said its all about hard work and learning to look at the bigger picture.

“A lot of people see the show and they know that we were federal agents and they think that we’re somebody special, we’re not,” said Murphy. “One of the things that we want to show local law enforcement is that you don’t have to be a Rhodes Scholar, you don’t have to have a master’s degree, or a Ph.D. to make these kind of cases.”

Murphy said while they get to travel the world telling their story, there is nothing more fun than coming back to the law enforcement community.