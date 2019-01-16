Efficient Equipment For Snow Removal At Home

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – There are easier ways to remove the snow off your driveway and sidewalks than using your typical shovel.

American Pride Power Equipment revealed the snow blower equipment you can use for snow removal efficiency. They are all gas driven, and are 4-cycle; meaning you don’t have to mix the gas and the oil, and some are even battery powered. The blowers generate all the power to pull the snow and then throws it out all in one step.

“The big difference between this and a manual shovel is just going to be the amount of work that’s involved. And the amount of time. So if I’m short on time, these will drastically cut the time,” said American Pride Sales Rep, Darren Tigner.

Tigner said he has even seen people with health concerns move to the direction of purchasing snow blowers.

“We commonly hear folks having heart issues. And working outside in the snow is really a lot of work on that. So this is a way you can eliminate that. It’s typically a piece of equipment that you’re going to have 15 or 20 years. So it’s a long term investment. It’s one of those deals where when you get it it’s, ‘Man I should have done this a long time ago,’ cause it’s just that much easier when removing the snow,” Tigner added.

American Pride encourages people to purchase the snow blowers around this time of year.