Ethnic Food Fair This Friday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An event focusing on diversity through food.

This Friday, January 18th, Zane State College will be hosting their 27th annual Ethnic Food Fair. Encouraged by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the fair is focused on bringing different cultures and people together. Chef Marco Adornetto and his Culinary Arts students will be presenting cuisines including Italian, Russian, Korean, and Soul Food. The food is served buffet style, and everyone will be entertained by the Zanesville High School Choir.

“It just shows the different minorities that we have in the area. Kind of just bring everybody together to celebrate it all at the same time,” said Event Manger, Kisha King.

All the proceeds from the event will benefit the Joyce A. Farmer Smith Memorial Scholarship. The Scholarship was established by Zane State College Foundation to honor Smith’s efforts in advancement of minority students and raising awareness of minority issues.

“Joyce was a great component and proponent of education in Zanesville. And helped all kinds of students out. Everybody who knew her, loved her. And we want to carry on her memory by helping our students,” said Office Manager of President’s Office and Foundation for Zane State College, Brenda Elswick.

The Food Fair starts at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Campus Center. Tickets can be prepurchased through tomorrow for ten dollars. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.