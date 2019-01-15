Federal workers in 2 of Ohio’s big counties to get tax help

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The county that includes Ohio’s capital city will give furloughed federal employees tax help.

Franklin County’s treasurer said Monday that those affected federal employees in the Columbus area will get speeded up consideration for extensions to pay their property tax bills.

Treasurer Cheryl Brooks Sullivan says she hopes doing this will help with some of the stress facing federal workers.

In Toledo, the Lucas County treasurer announced last week that she’ll grant extensions for federal workers who won’t get paid during the shutdown. Treasurer Lindsay Webb says she made the move after hearing from government employees caught in the shutdown.

The partial government shutdown entered its 24th day on Monday without an end in sight.