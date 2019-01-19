Fighting against Fentanyl

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The number of Fentanyl deaths each year has been on the rise and one man is working to raise awareness of how dangerous the drug can be.

Founder of the Actus Foundation Michael Gray spoke to law enforcement officers about what his foundation is doing to stem the tide of Fentanyl deaths in America. Gray said one of the many dangers of the drug is that it is so powerful a single dosage can be fatal.

“It’s only going to get worse because the drug is too hard to control,” said Gray. “The drug is so potent that your average dealer can’t control the potency and that’s why so many die.”

Gray said it is also not only addicts who are affected by the drug. He said many who die from Fentanyl are first time users who may not be aware of what the drug can do, or that they are even taking Fentanyl.

“You don’t have to be a drug addict who gets addicted and spends many years on it to die from Fentanyl,” said Gray. “Kids taking it the first time, unbeknownst to them in a counter-fitted pill that they think is a prescription pill that someone lent them are being killed.

Gray said the Actus Foundation is working to develop technology solutions to help law enforcement with fight the epidemic as well as keep them safe. He says they are also working to develop policy reforms to change how Fentanyl is viewed and handled. Gray encourages people to visit their website to learn more about what Actus is doing at www.actus.org