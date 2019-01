ZANESVILLE, Ohio- For the second straight game Philo had to win coming from behind. In this game Crooksville lead by as many as 9 in the fourth quarter thanks to Brock White. However, Philo behind the scoring efforts of Cody Butler the Electrics came back to win 58-51.

Grove City Christian- 50

Rosecrans- 71

Morgan-39

Sheridan- 74

Dover- 47

Zanesville- 30

New Lexington- 32

Tri-Valley- 56

West Muskingum- 44

John Glenn- 77

Hiland- 66

Ridgewood- 39