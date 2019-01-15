Fink’s Full Court Press: 1/15/19

Zanesville, OH — The top two teams in the MVL hit the road on Tuesday night, and both teams had happy bus rides home. John Glenn kept their undefeated record in league play alive, defeating Crooksville 61-35. Down the road, Sheridan ran away from New Lex 73-50.

Elsewhere, four quarters wasn’t enough to decide Philo against Morgan. The game went to overtime and came down to the very final seconds.

John Glenn – 61

Crooksville – 35

Sheridan – 73

New Lex – 50

Maysville – 61

West M – 52

Philo – 48

Morgan – 47

Coschocton – 35

Meadowbrook – 61

Zanesville – 41

New Philly – 44

Ridgewood – 49

TCC – 40

Cambridge – 68

Riverview – 54

Buckeye Valley – 36 (G)

Granville – 53

Rosecrans – 67 (G)

Millersport – 24