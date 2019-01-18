Free tickets to zoo, sporting events offered to idle workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Furloughed federal employees in Ohio are being offered free admission to a central Ohio zoo and Ohio State sporting events.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said furloughed employees can present their federal ID or badge at the ticket booth and receive free admission for as long as the government shutdown continues.

Furloughed employees can get in free to a men’s basketball game Friday night between Ohio State and Maryland at Value City Arena in Columbus. Two free tickets also are being offered for Ohio State women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey, wrestling, women’s gymnastics and men’s lacrosse.

The Columbus Zoo also says it will offer free admission to all guests on Jan. 21 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and on Feb 18 in observance of Presidents’ Day.