Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 83, Akr. East 60
Akr. Coventry 57, Mogadore Field 49
Akr. Ellet 86, Akr. North 52
Akr. Hoban 85, Garfield Hts. Trinity 26
Akr. Springfield 68, Ravenna 60
Albany Alexander 54, Pomeroy Meigs 41
Alliance 57, Minerva 51
Alliance Marlington 64, Beloit W. Branch 51
Andover Pymatuning Valley 62, Cortland Maplewood 36
Anna 94, Sidney Fairlawn 48
Ansonia 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43
Apple Creek Waynedale 88, Jeromesville Hillsdale 45
Arcanum 63, Newton Local 46
Archbold 73, Hamler Patrick Henry 37
Arlington 68, N. Baltimore 44
Ashland 78, Millersburg W. Holmes 37
Ashland Mapleton 67, Ashland Crestview 65, OT
Ashville Teays Valley 44, Amanda-Clearcreek 37
Atwater Waterloo 66, McDonald 55
Avon 61, Berea-Midpark 48
Avon Lake 42, Grafton Midview 40
Baltimore Liberty Union 77, Circleville Logan Elm 62
Barnesville 64, Hannibal River 58
Batavia 61, Wilmington 47
Bay Village Bay 79, Parma Normandy 59
Beachwood 54, Gates Mills Hawken 42
Beallsville 78, Bellaire St. John 43
Beaver Eastern 47, Franklin Furnace Green 45
Belmont Union Local 66, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64
Berlin Center Western Reserve 58, Sebring McKinley 56
Berlin Hiland 66, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 39
Bloomdale Elmwood 47, Rossford 45
Bluffton 51, Spencerville 47
Botkins 87, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42, Hudson 34
Bristol 51, Newbury 39
Bucyrus Wynford 70, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50
Byesville Meadowbrook 65, Marietta 47
Caldwell 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40
Cambridge 56, Coshocton 48
Camden Preble Shawnee 71, New Lebanon Dixie 35
Can. South 61, Salem 47
Canal Winchester 89, Sunbury Big Walnut 69
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 63, Cols. Wellington 54
Canfield 62, Ashtabula Lakeside 56
Canfield S. Range 80, Jefferson Area 26
Carey 75, Attica Seneca E. 43
Cedarville 61, N. Lewisburg Triad 57
Centerville 56, Lebanon 47
Chagrin Falls 56, Chesterland W. Geauga 43
Chagrin Falls Kenston 50, Mayfield 48
Chardon 81, Madison 64
Chillicothe 56, Washington C.H. 26
Chillicothe Unioto 64, Chillicothe Huntington 61, 2OT
Chillicothe Zane Trace 66, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48
Cin. Aiken 80, Cin. Western Hills 77
Cin. Colerain 54, Cin. Oak Hills 51
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 77, Cin. Country Day 53
Cin. Hughes 85, Cin. Taft 84, OT
Cin. Indian Hill 55, Cin. Madeira 45
Cin. Moeller 50, Cin. Elder 39
Cin. N. College Hill 67, Lockland 39
Cin. NW 67, Trenton Edgewood 49
Cin. Princeton 70, W. Chester Lakota W. 36
Cin. Purcell Marian 70, Kettering Alter 59
Cin. Riverview East 77, Cin. Hillcrest 48
Cin. St. Xavier 65, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 45
Cin. Summit Country Day 35, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 29
Cin. Sycamore 45, Hamilton 44
Cin. West Clermont 60, Cin. Walnut Hills 41
Cin. Withrow 56, Cin. Turpin 46
Cin. Wyoming 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 39
Circleville 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 50
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 66, Mt. Orab Western Brown 46
Cle. Benedictine 83, Louisville Aquinas 38
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 66, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 89, Bedford 69
Cle. JFK 85, Cle. Collinwood 80
Cle. MLK 73, Cle. John Marshall 48
Cle. Rhodes 71, Cle. Glenville 63
Cle. VASJ 65, Gates Mills Gilmour 63
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 46, S. Point 33
Coldwater 71, Delphos St. John’s 49
Cols. Africentric 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 60
Cols. Beechcroft 68, Cols. Centennial 47
Cols. Eastmoor 69, Cols. Independence 58
Cols. Hartley 64, Cols. Watterson 58
Cols. Horizon Science 75, Groveport Madison Christian 50
Cols. Linden McKinley 56, Cols. Whetstone 53
Cols. Mifflin 62, Cols. East 51
Cols. Northland 94, Cols. International 64
Cols. St. Charles 56, Cols. Ready 52
Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37
Cols. Walnut Ridge 56, Cols. South 46
Cols. West 59, Cols. Briggs 58
Conneaut 69, Iroquois, Pa. 43
Continental 36, Ft. Jennings 34
Convoy Crestview 65, Ada 35
Covington 49, Casstown Miami E. 47
Crestline 59, Loudonville 57
Crown City S. Gallia 63, Wahama, W.Va. 40
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 37, Canal Fulton Northwest 28
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Chardon NDCL 43
Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Independence 39
Dalton 57, Creston Norwayne 56
Danville 41, Galion Northmor 40
Day. Carroll 50, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 46, OT
Day. Chaminade Julienne 62, Cin. McNicholas 45
Day. Northridge 73, Waynesville 45
Day. Oakwood 70, Eaton 57
Defiance 66, Lima Bath 46
Delaware Hayes 67, Hilliard Darby 45
Dover 47, Zanesville 30
Doylestown Chippewa 47, Smithville 39
Dresden Tri-Valley 56, New Lexington 32
Dublin Coffman 64, Hilliard Davidson 54
Dublin Jerome 73, Worthington Kilbourne 63
Dublin Scioto 48, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 34
E. Liverpool 71, Wintersville Indian Creek 62
Elida 61, Wapakoneta 58, OT
Elyria Cath. 77, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 60
Euclid 68, Brunswick 54
Fairborn 63, Sidney 61
Fairfield 61, Middletown 44
Fairview 81, Columbia Station Columbia 64
Frankfort Adena 66, Piketon 55
Franklin 53, Bellbrook 40
Fredericktown 60, Mt. Gilead 50
Ft. Loramie 54, Russia 48
Ft. Recovery 75, New Knoxville 51
Gallipolis Gallia 68, Chesapeake 57
General McLane, Pa. 92, Bard Early College H.S. 37
Genoa Area 93, Fostoria 65
Georgetown 56, Blanchester 44
Gibsonburg 63, Lakeside Danbury 33
Girard 52, Cortland Lakeview 48
Glouster Trimble 45, Waterford 36
Goshen 72, New Richmond 65
Granville 49, Hebron Lakewood 42
Green 65, Uniontown Lake 52
Greenfield McClain 67, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 34
Grove City 55, Lancaster 40
Groveport-Madison 72, Cols. Franklin Hts. 42
Hartville Lake Center Christian 60, Garrettsville Garfield 50
Hilliard Bradley 47, Thomas Worthington 31
Hillsboro 54, Jackson 45
Holland Springfield 62, Sylvania Southview 59
Howard E. Knox 37, Cardington-Lincoln 30
Huron 40, Castalia Margaretta 39
Ironton 73, Portsmouth 56
Johnstown-Monroe 44, Heath 36
Kalida 46, Columbus Grove 39
Kenton 57, St. Marys Memorial 51
Kinsman Badger 52, Vienna Mathews 46
Kirtland 72, Middlefield Cardinal 40
Lakewood 65, N. Ridgeville 37
Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Bloom-Carroll 31
Leavittsburg LaBrae 66, Warren Champion 61
Leesburg Fairfield 86, Lynchburg-Clay 53
Legacy Christian 58, Day. Christian 42
Leipsic 58, Cory-Rawson 50
Lewis Center Olentangy 67, Westerville S. 52
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51, Powell Olentangy Liberty 47
Lewistown Indian Lake 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47
Lexington 66, Mt. Vernon 33
Liberty Center 59, Delta 48
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, Mason 44
Lima Perry 68, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 44
Lima Shawnee 70, Van Wert 49
Lima Sr. 64, Tol. Whitmer 52
Lima Temple Christian 65, DeGraff Riverside 61
Lisbon Beaver 69, Richmond Edison 49
Lisbon David Anderson 55, Columbiana 54, OT
Lodi Cloverleaf 59, Norton 47
London 51, Spring. Kenton Ridge 35
London Madison Plains 55, Spring. NE 48
Lorain Clearview 60, Rocky River Lutheran W. 50
Louisville 91, Youngs. East 61
Loveland 64, Cin. Anderson 56
Lowellville 78, Mineral Ridge 55
Lucas 54, Mansfield Christian 46
Lyndhurst Brush 62, Willoughby S. 55
Magnolia Sandy Valley 47, E. Can. 36
Malvern 66, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31
Manchester 43, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36
Mansfield Sr. 89, Mansfield Madison 70
Mansfield St. Peter’s 47, Kidron Cent. Christian 39
Mantua Crestwood 67, Mogadore 64
Maple Hts. 68, E. Cle. Shaw 54
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), Ill. 57, Hudson WRA 33
Marysville 77, Galloway Westland 63
Mason Co., Ky. 71, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 69
Massillon Perry 59, Can. McKinley 48
McArthur Vinton County 45, Athens 44
McComb 68, Findlay Liberty-Benton 67
Medina Buckeye 65, Oberlin Firelands 40
Mentor 87, Elyria 75
Mentor Lake Cath. 74, Parma Padua 55
Metamora Evergreen 45, Swanton 44
Miamisburg 48, Beavercreek 37
Middletown Fenwick 56, Hamilton Badin 45
Middletown Madison Senior 58, Carlisle 39
Milford 48, Kings Mills Kings 39
Milford Center Fairbanks 47, Jamestown Greeneview 40
Minford 66, Portsmouth W. 63
Minster 45, Maria Stein Marion Local 42
Monroe 44, Germantown Valley View 34
Morral Ridgedale 56, Bucyrus 37
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66, Vanlue 44
N. Can. Hoover 60, Can. Glenoak 51, OT
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47, Upper Sandusky 46
Napoleon 49, Bowling Green 47
Nelsonville-York 55, Wellston 51
New Boston Glenwood 106, Portsmouth Sciotoville 57
New Bremen 51, Rockford Parkway 48
New Concord John Glenn 77, Zanesville W. Muskingum 44
New Middletown Spring. 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 32
New Paris National Trail 70, Tipp City Bethel 29
New Philadelphia 69, Warsaw River View 32
New Riegel 70, Old Fort 62
Newark 71, New Albany 45
Newton Falls 62, Brookfield 51
Northside Christian 48, Granville Christian 37
Norwalk 54, Clyde 46
Oberlin 93, Brooklyn 32
Olmsted Falls 66, N. Olmsted 47
Oregon Clay 58, Fremont Ross 53
Oregon Stritch 80, Tol. Maumee Valley 49
Orrville 65, Akr. Manchester 61
Ottawa-Glandorf 97, Celina 44
Ottoville 49, Miller City 34
Painesville Harvey 55, Orange 53
Painesville Riverside 59, Eastlake N. 44
Pandora-Gilboa 59, Arcadia 29
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 65, Vincent Warren 51
Parma Hts. Holy Name 75, Rocky River 59
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 50, OT
Paulding 66, Delphos Jefferson 41
Peebles 53, Fayetteville-Perry 48
Pemberville Eastwood 57, Elmore Woodmore 53, OT
Peninsula Woodridge 60, Streetsboro 51
Perry 77, Geneva 64
Perrysburg 71, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 57
Philo 58, Crooksville 51
Pickerington N. 65, Pickerington Cent. 55
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 64, Milton-Union 55
Plain City Jonathan Alder 54, Bellefontaine 40
Poland Seminary 68, Niles McKinley 41
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Portsmouth Clay 56
Proctorville Fairland 39, Ironton Rock Hill 32
Racine Southern 69, Belpre 57
Reading 57, Cin. Deer Park 51
Reynoldsburg 52, Gahanna Lincoln 51
Richfield Revere 89, Barberton 60
Richmond Hts. 72, Burton Berkshire 18
Richwood N. Union 48, Urbana 45
S. Charleston SE 66, W. Liberty-Salem 58
S. Webster 66, Lucasville Valley 45
Salineville Southern 67, Wellsville 63
Sandusky Perkins 51, Bellevue 38
Sandusky St. Mary 55, Fremont St. Joseph 48
Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 47
Seaman N. Adams 56, W. Union 52
Shadyside 59, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53
Shaker Hts. 62, Medina 55
Solon 81, Strongsville 59
Sparta Highland 59, Centerburg 36
Spring. Cath. Cent. 66, W. Jefferson 54
Spring. Greenon 42, Mechanicsburg 41
Spring. NW 60, St. Paris Graham 54
Spring. Shawnee 49, New Carlisle Tecumseh 47
St. Clairsville 80, Bellaire 38
St. Henry 62, Versailles 59
Steubenville 76, Martins Ferry 68
Stewart Federal Hocking 59, Reedsville Eastern 57, OT
Stow-Munroe Falls 53, N. Royalton 46
Strasburg-Franklin 45, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 31
Struthers 61, Hubbard 52
Sugar Grove Berne Union 56, Millersport 45
Sugarcreek Garaway 64, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 58
Sylvania Northview 67, Maumee 48
Tallmadge 84, Aurora 65
Thornville Sheridan 74, McConnelsville Morgan 39
Tiffin Calvert 59, Kansas Lakota 34
Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, Riverside Stebbins 60
Tol. Bowsher 65, Tol. Waite 58
Tol. Christian 49, Tol. Ottawa Hills 42
Tol. Scott 63, Tol. Rogers 57
Tol. St. Francis 62, Tol. Cent. Cath. 54
Tol. St. John’s 64, Findlay 56, OT
Tol. Start 79, Tol. Woodward 52
Tontogany Otsego 65, Uniontown Lake 43
Toronto 64, E. Palestine 38
Tree of Life 49, Delaware Christian 45
Trotwood-Madison 112, Troy 58
Twinsburg 76, Cuyahoga Falls 28
Uhrichsville Claymont 71, Newcomerstown 29
Union City Mississinawa Valley 62, Bradford 21
Van Wert Lincolnview 67, Harrod Allen E. 57
Vandalia Butler 66, W. Carrollton 51
Vermilion 75, Milan Edison 47
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 73, New Madison Tri-Village 35
Wadsworth 56, Macedonia Nordonia 53
Warren Harding 61, Austintown Fitch 42
Warren Howland 75, Ashtabula Lakeside 58
Warrensville Hts. 72, Cle. Hts. 62
Wauseon 40, Bryan 35
Waverly 77, McDermott Scioto NW 40
Waynesfield-Goshen 43, Marion Elgin 39
Wellington 61, Sullivan Black River 57
West Salem Northwestern 57, Rittman 53
Westerville Cent. 62, Westerville N. 58
Westlake 66, Amherst Steele 58
Wheelersburg 47, Oak Hill 37
Whitehall-Yearling 45, Cols. Bexley 43
Wickliffe 87, Fairport Harbor Harding 49
Willard 72, Port Clinton 55
Williamsburg 49, Bethel-Tate 47
Williamsport Westfall 68, Southeastern 62
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64, Latham Western 62
Windham 74, Southington Chalker 37
Wooster 50, Can. Cent. Cath. 43
Wooster Triway 61, Navarre Fairless 39
Worthington Christian 43, Cols. Grandview Hts. 32
Youngs. Boardman 63, Canfield 39
Youngs. Chaney High School 73, Youngs. Ursuline 65
Youngs. Valley Christian 74, Ravenna SE 49
Zanesville Rosecrans 71, Grove City Christian 50
Cathedral Prep Tournament=
Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 73, Lakewood St. Edward 64
Premier Health “Flyin’ to the Hoop” Invitational=
Kettering Fairmont 61, Crestwood Preparatory College, Ontario 55
