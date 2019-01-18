Friday’s Scores

by Associated Press on January 18, 2019 at 10:59 pm

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 83, Akr. East 60

Akr. Coventry 57, Mogadore Field 49

Akr. Ellet 86, Akr. North 52

Akr. Hoban 85, Garfield Hts. Trinity 26

Akr. Springfield 68, Ravenna 60

Albany Alexander 54, Pomeroy Meigs 41

Alliance 57, Minerva 51

Alliance Marlington 64, Beloit W. Branch 51

Andover Pymatuning Valley 62, Cortland Maplewood 36

Anna 94, Sidney Fairlawn 48

Ansonia 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43

Apple Creek Waynedale 88, Jeromesville Hillsdale 45

Arcanum 63, Newton Local 46

Archbold 73, Hamler Patrick Henry 37

Arlington 68, N. Baltimore 44

Ashland 78, Millersburg W. Holmes 37

Ashland Mapleton 67, Ashland Crestview 65, OT

Ashville Teays Valley 44, Amanda-Clearcreek 37

Atwater Waterloo 66, McDonald 55

Avon 61, Berea-Midpark 48

Avon Lake 42, Grafton Midview 40

Baltimore Liberty Union 77, Circleville Logan Elm 62

Barnesville 64, Hannibal River 58

Batavia 61, Wilmington 47

Bay Village Bay 79, Parma Normandy 59

Beachwood 54, Gates Mills Hawken 42

Beallsville 78, Bellaire St. John 43

Beaver Eastern 47, Franklin Furnace Green 45

Belmont Union Local 66, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64

Berlin Center Western Reserve 58, Sebring McKinley 56

Berlin Hiland 66, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 39

Bloomdale Elmwood 47, Rossford 45

Bluffton 51, Spencerville 47

Botkins 87, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42, Hudson 34

Bristol 51, Newbury 39

Bucyrus Wynford 70, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50

Byesville Meadowbrook 65, Marietta 47

Caldwell 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Cambridge 56, Coshocton 48

Camden Preble Shawnee 71, New Lebanon Dixie 35

Can. South 61, Salem 47

Canal Winchester 89, Sunbury Big Walnut 69

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 63, Cols. Wellington 54

Canfield 62, Ashtabula Lakeside 56

Canfield S. Range 80, Jefferson Area 26

Carey 75, Attica Seneca E. 43

Cedarville 61, N. Lewisburg Triad 57

Centerville 56, Lebanon 47

Chagrin Falls 56, Chesterland W. Geauga 43

Chagrin Falls Kenston 50, Mayfield 48

Chardon 81, Madison 64

Chillicothe 56, Washington C.H. 26

Chillicothe Unioto 64, Chillicothe Huntington 61, 2OT

Chillicothe Zane Trace 66, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48

Cin. Aiken 80, Cin. Western Hills 77

Cin. Colerain 54, Cin. Oak Hills 51

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 77, Cin. Country Day 53

Cin. Hughes 85, Cin. Taft 84, OT

Cin. Indian Hill 55, Cin. Madeira 45

Cin. Moeller 50, Cin. Elder 39

Cin. N. College Hill 67, Lockland 39

Cin. NW 67, Trenton Edgewood 49

Cin. Princeton 70, W. Chester Lakota W. 36

Cin. Purcell Marian 70, Kettering Alter 59

Cin. Riverview East 77, Cin. Hillcrest 48

Cin. St. Xavier 65, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 45

Cin. Summit Country Day 35, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 29

Cin. Sycamore 45, Hamilton 44

Cin. West Clermont 60, Cin. Walnut Hills 41

Cin. Withrow 56, Cin. Turpin 46

Cin. Wyoming 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 39

Circleville 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 50

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 66, Mt. Orab Western Brown 46

Cle. Benedictine 83, Louisville Aquinas 38

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 66, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 89, Bedford 69

Cle. JFK 85, Cle. Collinwood 80

Cle. MLK 73, Cle. John Marshall 48

Cle. Rhodes 71, Cle. Glenville 63

Cle. VASJ 65, Gates Mills Gilmour 63

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 46, S. Point 33

Coldwater 71, Delphos St. John’s 49

Cols. Africentric 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 60

Cols. Beechcroft 68, Cols. Centennial 47

Cols. Eastmoor 69, Cols. Independence 58

Cols. Hartley 64, Cols. Watterson 58

Cols. Horizon Science 75, Groveport Madison Christian 50

Cols. Linden McKinley 56, Cols. Whetstone 53

Cols. Mifflin 62, Cols. East 51

Cols. Northland 94, Cols. International 64

Cols. St. Charles 56, Cols. Ready 52

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37

Cols. Walnut Ridge 56, Cols. South 46

Cols. West 59, Cols. Briggs 58

Conneaut 69, Iroquois, Pa. 43

Conneaut 69, Lou. Iroquois, Ky. 43

Continental 36, Ft. Jennings 34

Convoy Crestview 65, Ada 35

Covington 49, Casstown Miami E. 47

Crestline 59, Loudonville 57

Crown City S. Gallia 63, Wahama, W.Va. 40

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 37, Canal Fulton Northwest 28

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Chardon NDCL 43

Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Independence 39

Dalton 57, Creston Norwayne 56

Danville 41, Galion Northmor 40

Day. Carroll 50, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 46, OT

Day. Chaminade Julienne 62, Cin. McNicholas 45

Day. Northridge 73, Waynesville 45

Day. Oakwood 70, Eaton 57

Defiance 66, Lima Bath 46

Delaware Hayes 67, Hilliard Darby 45

Dover 47, Zanesville 30

Doylestown Chippewa 47, Smithville 39

Dresden Tri-Valley 56, New Lexington 32

Dublin Coffman 64, Hilliard Davidson 54

Dublin Jerome 73, Worthington Kilbourne 63

Dublin Scioto 48, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 34

E. Liverpool 71, Wintersville Indian Creek 62

Elida 61, Wapakoneta 58, OT

Elyria Cath. 77, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 60

Euclid 68, Brunswick 54

Fairborn 63, Sidney 61

Fairfield 61, Middletown 44

Fairview 81, Columbia Station Columbia 64

Frankfort Adena 66, Piketon 55

Franklin 53, Bellbrook 40

Fredericktown 60, Mt. Gilead 50

Ft. Loramie 54, Russia 48

Ft. Recovery 75, New Knoxville 51

Gallipolis Gallia 68, Chesapeake 57

General McLane, Pa. 92, Bard Early College H.S. 37

Genoa Area 93, Fostoria 65

Georgetown 56, Blanchester 44

Gibsonburg 63, Lakeside Danbury 33

Girard 52, Cortland Lakeview 48

Glouster Trimble 45, Waterford 36

Goshen 72, New Richmond 65

Granville 49, Hebron Lakewood 42

Green 65, Uniontown Lake 52

Greenfield McClain 67, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 34

Grove City 55, Lancaster 40

Groveport-Madison 72, Cols. Franklin Hts. 42

Hartville Lake Center Christian 60, Garrettsville Garfield 50

Hilliard Bradley 47, Thomas Worthington 31

Hillsboro 54, Jackson 45

Holland Springfield 62, Sylvania Southview 59

Howard E. Knox 37, Cardington-Lincoln 30

Huron 40, Castalia Margaretta 39

Ironton 73, Portsmouth 56

Johnstown-Monroe 44, Heath 36

Kalida 46, Columbus Grove 39

Kenton 57, St. Marys Memorial 51

Kinsman Badger 52, Vienna Mathews 46

Kirtland 72, Middlefield Cardinal 40

Lakewood 65, N. Ridgeville 37

Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Bloom-Carroll 31

Leavittsburg LaBrae 66, Warren Champion 61

Leesburg Fairfield 86, Lynchburg-Clay 53

Legacy Christian 58, Day. Christian 42

Leipsic 58, Cory-Rawson 50

Lewis Center Olentangy 67, Westerville S. 52

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51, Powell Olentangy Liberty 47

Lewistown Indian Lake 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47

Lexington 66, Mt. Vernon 33

Liberty Center 59, Delta 48

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, Mason 44

Lima Perry 68, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 44

Lima Shawnee 70, Van Wert 49

Lima Sr. 64, Tol. Whitmer 52

Lima Temple Christian 65, DeGraff Riverside 61

Lisbon Beaver 69, Richmond Edison 49

Lisbon David Anderson 55, Columbiana 54, OT

Lodi Cloverleaf 59, Norton 47

London 51, Spring. Kenton Ridge 35

London Madison Plains 55, Spring. NE 48

Lorain Clearview 60, Rocky River Lutheran W. 50

Louisville 91, Youngs. East 61

Loveland 64, Cin. Anderson 56

Lowellville 78, Mineral Ridge 55

Lucas 54, Mansfield Christian 46

Lyndhurst Brush 62, Willoughby S. 55

Magnolia Sandy Valley 47, E. Can. 36

Malvern 66, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31

Manchester 43, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36

Mansfield Sr. 89, Mansfield Madison 70

Mansfield St. Peter’s 47, Kidron Cent. Christian 39

Mantua Crestwood 67, Mogadore 64

Maple Hts. 68, E. Cle. Shaw 54

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), Ill. 57, Hudson WRA 33

Marysville 77, Galloway Westland 63

Mason Co., Ky. 71, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 69

Massillon Perry 59, Can. McKinley 48

McArthur Vinton County 45, Athens 44

McComb 68, Findlay Liberty-Benton 67

Medina Buckeye 65, Oberlin Firelands 40

Mentor 87, Elyria 75

Mentor Christian 88, Elyria 75

Mentor Lake Cath. 74, Parma Padua 55

Metamora Evergreen 45, Swanton 44

Miamisburg 48, Beavercreek 37

Middletown Fenwick 56, Hamilton Badin 45

Middletown Madison Senior 58, Carlisle 39

Milford 48, Kings Mills Kings 39

Milford Center Fairbanks 47, Jamestown Greeneview 40

Minford 66, Portsmouth W. 63

Minster 45, Maria Stein Marion Local 42

Monroe 44, Germantown Valley View 34

Morral Ridgedale 56, Bucyrus 37

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66, Vanlue 44

N. Can. Hoover 60, Can. Glenoak 51, OT

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47, Upper Sandusky 46

Napoleon 49, Bowling Green 47

Nelsonville-York 55, Wellston 51

New Boston Glenwood 106, Portsmouth Sciotoville 57

New Bremen 51, Rockford Parkway 48

New Concord John Glenn 77, Zanesville W. Muskingum 44

New Middletown Spring. 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 32

New Paris National Trail 70, Tipp City Bethel 29

New Philadelphia 69, Warsaw River View 32

New Riegel 70, Old Fort 62

Newark 71, New Albany 45

Newton Falls 62, Brookfield 51

Northside Christian 48, Granville Christian 37

Norwalk 54, Clyde 46

Oberlin 93, Brooklyn 32

Olmsted Falls 66, N. Olmsted 47

Oregon Clay 58, Fremont Ross 53

Oregon Stritch 80, Tol. Maumee Valley 49

Orrville 65, Akr. Manchester 61

Ottawa-Glandorf 97, Celina 44

Ottoville 49, Miller City 34

Painesville Harvey 55, Orange 53

Painesville Riverside 59, Eastlake N. 44

Pandora-Gilboa 59, Arcadia 29

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 65, Vincent Warren 51

Parma Hts. Holy Name 75, Rocky River 59

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 50, OT

Paulding 66, Delphos Jefferson 41

Peebles 53, Fayetteville-Perry 48

Pemberville Eastwood 57, Elmore Woodmore 53, OT

Peninsula Woodridge 60, Streetsboro 51

Perry 77, Geneva 64

Perrysburg 71, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 57

Philo 58, Crooksville 51

Pickerington N. 65, Pickerington Cent. 55

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 64, Milton-Union 55

Plain City Jonathan Alder 54, Bellefontaine 40

Poland Seminary 68, Niles McKinley 41

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Portsmouth Clay 56

Proctorville Fairland 39, Ironton Rock Hill 32

Racine Southern 69, Belpre 57

Reading 57, Cin. Deer Park 51

Reynoldsburg 52, Gahanna Lincoln 51

Richfield Revere 89, Barberton 60

Richmond Hts. 72, Burton Berkshire 18

Richwood N. Union 48, Urbana 45

S. Charleston SE 66, W. Liberty-Salem 58

S. Webster 66, Lucasville Valley 45

Salineville Southern 67, Wellsville 63

Sandusky Perkins 51, Bellevue 38

Sandusky St. Mary 55, Fremont St. Joseph 48

Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 47

Seaman N. Adams 56, W. Union 52

Shadyside 59, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53

Shaker Hts. 62, Medina 55

Solon 81, Strongsville 59

Sparta Highland 59, Centerburg 36

Spring. Cath. Cent. 66, W. Jefferson 54

Spring. Greenon 42, Mechanicsburg 41

Spring. NW 60, St. Paris Graham 54

Spring. Shawnee 49, New Carlisle Tecumseh 47

St. Clairsville 80, Bellaire 38

St. Henry 62, Versailles 59

Steubenville 76, Martins Ferry 68

Stewart Federal Hocking 59, Reedsville Eastern 57, OT

Stow-Munroe Falls 53, N. Royalton 46

Strasburg-Franklin 45, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 31

Struthers 61, Hubbard 52

Sugar Grove Berne Union 56, Millersport 45

Sugarcreek Garaway 64, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 58

Sylvania Northview 67, Maumee 48

Tallmadge 84, Aurora 65

Thornville Sheridan 74, McConnelsville Morgan 39

Tiffin Calvert 59, Kansas Lakota 34

Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, Riverside Stebbins 60

Tol. Bowsher 65, Tol. Waite 58

Tol. Christian 49, Tol. Ottawa Hills 42

Tol. Scott 63, Tol. Rogers 57

Tol. St. Francis 62, Tol. Cent. Cath. 54

Tol. St. John’s 64, Findlay 56, OT

Tol. Start 79, Tol. Woodward 52

Tontogany Otsego 65, Uniontown Lake 43

Toronto 64, E. Palestine 38

Tree of Life 49, Delaware Christian 45

Trotwood-Madison 112, Troy 58

Twinsburg 76, Cuyahoga Falls 28

Uhrichsville Claymont 71, Newcomerstown 29

Union City Mississinawa Valley 62, Bradford 21

Van Wert Lincolnview 67, Harrod Allen E. 57

Vandalia Butler 66, W. Carrollton 51

Vermilion 75, Milan Edison 47

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 73, New Madison Tri-Village 35

Wadsworth 56, Macedonia Nordonia 53

Warren Harding 61, Austintown Fitch 42

Warren Howland 75, Ashtabula Lakeside 58

Warrensville Hts. 72, Cle. Hts. 62

Wauseon 40, Bryan 35

Waverly 77, McDermott Scioto NW 40

Waynesfield-Goshen 43, Marion Elgin 39

Wellington 61, Sullivan Black River 57

West Salem Northwestern 57, Rittman 53

Westerville Cent. 62, Westerville N. 58

Westlake 66, Amherst Steele 58

Wheelersburg 47, Oak Hill 37

Whitehall-Yearling 45, Cols. Bexley 43

Wickliffe 87, Fairport Harbor Harding 49

Willard 72, Port Clinton 55

Williamsburg 49, Bethel-Tate 47

Williamsport Westfall 68, Southeastern 62

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64, Latham Western 62

Windham 74, Southington Chalker 37

Wooster 50, Can. Cent. Cath. 43

Wooster Triway 61, Navarre Fairless 39

Worthington Christian 43, Cols. Grandview Hts. 32

Youngs. Boardman 63, Canfield 39

Youngs. Chaney High School 73, Youngs. Ursuline 65

Youngs. Valley Christian 74, Ravenna SE 49

Zanesville Rosecrans 71, Grove City Christian 50

Cathedral Prep Tournament=

Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 73, Lakewood St. Edward 64

Premier Health “Flyin’ to the Hoop” Invitational=

Kettering Fairmont 61, Crestwood Preparatory College, Ontario 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Post Views: 1