Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 68, Honesdale 35

Academy of the New Church 75, Abington Friends 40

Aliquippa 90, Ellwood City 29

Allderdice 81, Brashear 53

Altoona 62, Central Dauphin 59

Apollo-Ridge 67, Sto-Rox 61

Archbishop Ryan 64, Lansdale Catholic 50

Armstrong 55, Plum 52

Baldwin 70, Penn-Trafford 59

Beaver Area 58, Ambridge 48

Beaver Falls 71, New Brighton 53

Bensalem 57, Neshaminy 40

Berks Christian 73, Lititz Christian 59

Bethlehem Center 56, Frazier 53

Big Spring 48, Shippensburg 44

Biglerville 59, Bermudian Springs 32

Bishop Canevin 47, West Greene 26

Bishop Carroll 62, Forest Hills 45

Bishop McCort 74, Bedford 69

Blackhawk 48, Central Valley 43

Blacklick Valley 69, Portage Area 46

Blue Mountain 62, North Schuylkill 43

Bonner-Prendergast 61, Archbishop Carroll 44

Brentwood 53, Jeannette 50

Burgettstown 63, Carlynton 53

California 74, Carmichaels 46

Canton 65, Sayre Area 36

Carbondale 69, Blue Ridge 68

Carrick 64, Westinghouse 49

Cedar Cliff 50, Hershey 45

Central Bucks South 60, Quakertown 57

Central Bucks West 59, Central Bucks East 49

Central Martinsburg 47, Penns Valley 22

Chartiers Valley 90, Trinity 63

Cheltenham 67, Upper Moreland 63

Christopher Dock 43, Church Farm School 37

Clarion-Limestone 64, Moniteau 44

Clearfield 57, Bald Eagle Area 55

Cocalico 50, Manheim Central 35

Cochranton 65, Cambridge Springs 57

Columbia County Christian 43, Juniata Mennonite 35

Conneaut, Ohio 69, Iroquois 43

Corry 66, Warren 61

Crestwood 66, Hazleton Area 51

Dallas 71, Pittston Area 41

Danville 70, Lewisburg 27

Deer Lakes 57, South Allegheny 48

Dover 66, Susquehannock 57

Dunmore 52, Riverside 39

East Stroudsburg South 63, Bethlehem Liberty 56

Eastern University Charter 88, Paul Robeson 76

Eastern York 73, Kennard-Dale 53

Easton 79, Stroudsburg 46

Elizabethtown 58, Ephrata 43

Elk County Catholic 44, Ridgway 38

Elk Lake 54, Montrose 48

Emmaus 71, Allentown Allen 66

Episcopal Academy 58, Germantown Academy 53

Erie First Christian Academy 72, North East 36

Farrell 59, West Middlesex 56

Franklin Regional 43, Hampton 36

Friends Central 79, Friends Select 47

Geibel Catholic 71, Avella 38

General McLane 92, Bard Early College H.S., Ohio 37

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, St. Joseph 54

Greensburg Salem 69, Albert Gallatin 65

Greenville 66, Franklin 50

Harbor Creek 36, Oil City 32

Harrisburg 87, Mifflin County 29

Haverford School 93, Malvern Prep 90, OT

Hickory 73, Conneaut Area 51

Highlands 67, Seneca Valley 47

Holy Ghost Prep 51, Delco Christian 41

Holy Redeemer 59, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 47

Homer-Center 51, Saltsburg 45

Huntingdon 84, Philipsburg-Osceola 54

Imani Christian Academy 61, Leechburg 55

Jamestown 86, Tidioute Charter 42

Jim Thorpe 63, Pottsville 27

Juniata Valley 57, Claysburg-Kimmel 52

Karns City 62, Venango 50

LaSalle 58, Father Judge 46

Lakeland 58, Old Forge 25

Lampeter-Strasburg 66, Garden Spot 47

Lancaster Catholic 42, ELCO 40

Lancaster McCaskey 67, Hempfield 54

Lebanon 49, Conestoga Valley 33

Lincoln Park Charter 72, Elwood City Riverside 42

Littlestown 89, Fairfield 50

Lower Moreland 52, Calvary Christian 34

MMI Prep 49, Berwick 34

Mainland Regional, N.J. 67, Jenkintown 42

Mapletown 53, Jefferson-Morgan 49

Maplewood 48, Saegertown 36

Mars 88, Indiana 44

Martin Luther King 57, Roxborough 47

McGuffey 57, Brownsville 45

McKeesport 76, Laurel Highlands 62

Meadville 61, Fairview 56

Mercyhurst Prep 51, Girard 39

Meyersdale 57, Turkeyfoot Valley 54

Mid Valley 48, Scranton Holy Cross 45

Millersburg 42, Greenwood 36

Minersville 67, Mahanoy Area 55

Montour 74, West Mifflin 39

Moon 71, West Allegheny 28

Moravian Academy 56, Pen Argyl 42

Morrisville 47, MaST Charter 42

Nanticoke Area 55, Northwest Area 40

New Castle 74, Hopewell 45

New Foundations 57, William Tennent 52

North Allegheny 57, Erie 45

North Penn-Mansfield 68, Towanda 37

North Pocono 62, Western Wayne 52

Northern Cambria 65, Purchase Line 59

Northern Lebanon 62, Donegal 42

Northern York 61, Waynesboro 50

Notre Dame-Green Pond 68, Saucon Valley 59

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 79, Shenango 68

Penn Hills 60, Fox Chapel 59

Penn Treaty 82, Edison 58

Penns Manor 72, Harmony 45

Peters Township 47, Hempfield Area 33

Phil-Montgomery Christian 60, Plumstead Christian 43

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 79, Neumann-Goretti 76

Pittsburgh North Catholic 80, Freedom 40

Pittsburgh Obama 60, Perry Traditional Academy 43

Propel Andrew Street 42, Clairton 33

Red Lion 57, Spring Grove 24

Redbank Valley 70, Cranberry 57

Reynolds 53, Rocky Grove 36

Richland 39, Hollidaysburg 32

Schuylkill Haven 54, Marian Catholic 44

Scranton Prep 59, Valley View 57

Seneca 50, Northwestern 33

Serra Catholic 102, Bentworth 24

Seton-LaSalle 57, Avonworth 40

Sewickley Academy 92, Mohawk 37

Shade 91, Rockwood 60

Shady Side Academy 65, Burrell 45

Shaler 74, Kiski Area 51

Shamokin 67, Central Mountain 47

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 71, Berlin-Brothersvalley 54

Sharon 59, Slippery Rock 30

Sharpsville 80, Grove City 77

Shikellamy 59, Warrior Run 44

Somerset 70, Chestnut Ridge 69

South Park 58, East Allegheny 49

South Side 57, Brownsville 45

South Side 63, Laurel 56, OT

Southmoreland 56, Elizabeth Forward 38

Springdale 57, Northgate 44

Springside Chestnut Hill 58, Penn Charter 47

State College 64, Cumberland Valley 62

Summit Academy 74, Riverview 49

Susquehanna 48, Lackawanna Trail 36

Tacony Academy 42, Community Academy 22

Tamaqua 67, Pine Grove 39

Thomas Jefferson 33, South Fayette 32

Titusville 71, Fort Leboeuf 52

Tri-Valley 61, Pottsville Nativity 56

Union 68, Clarion 53

Union Area 46, Eden Christian 43

Uniontown 75, Connellsville 53

United 72, Blairsville 38

Upper Dublin 46, Hatboro-Horsham 28

Upper St. Clair 75, North Hills 60

Valley Forge Military 48, New Hope-Solebury 39

Wallenpaupack 64, Scranton 52

Warwick 41, Penn Manor 38

Washington 52, Charleroi 51

Wellsboro 50, Troy 27

West Shamokin 64, Marion Center 49

West York 49, York Suburban 39

Western Beaver 60, Quigley Catholic 37

Westtown 79, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 34

Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 65, Wyoming Valley West 63

Wilkes-Barre GAR 74, Lake-Lehman 68

Wilmington 55, Lakeview 45

Wilson 70, Bangor 52

Winchester Thurston 67, Propel Braddock Hills 29

Woodland Hills 65, Gateway 50

Wyoming Seminary 82, Wyoming Area 34

York 61, Central York 56

York Catholic 53, Hanover 50

Youngsville 50, Eisenhower 26

Cathedral Prep Tournament=

Kennedy Catholic 73, Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 64

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Erie Cathedral Prep 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 53, Academy of the New Church 16

Allderdice 81, Brashear 20

Allentown Allen 60, Emmaus 29

Altoona 54, Central Dauphin 35

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 62, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 36

Archbishop Ryan 60, Hallahan 13

Archbishop Wood 55, Conwell Egan 29

Bangor 39, Wilson 28

Bishop McCort 77, Blairsville 56

Bishop Walsh, Md. 59, Johnstown Christian 40

Bloomsburg 40, South Williamsport 34

Bonner-Prendergast 53, Little Flower 17

Cedar Cliff 50, Hershey 32

Central Bucks East 51, Central Bucks West 49

Central Bucks South 47, Quakertown 29

Central Valley 48, Keystone Oaks 39

Chartiers Valley 79, Lincoln Park Charter 28

Christian School of York 27, Mount Calvary 25

Clearfield 48, Bald Eagle Area 38

Cocalico 50, Manheim Central 35

Connellsville 54, Uniontown 32

Dallastown Area 65, New Oxford 28

Fleetwood 53, Conrad Weiser 34

Freedom 49, Ellwood City 27

Friends Central 68, Friends Select 36

Germantown Friends 33, Perkiomen School 28

Gettysburg 55, Northeastern 33

Glendale 66, West Branch 38

Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 57, North Penn 42

Greater Latrobe 53, Albert Gallatin 50

Greencastle Antrim 43, Boiling Springs 22

Jersey Shore 62, Selinsgrove 52

Kennard-Dale 45, Eastern York 43, OT

Kiski Area 57, Highlands 23

Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Garden Spot 32

Lancaster Catholic 68, ELCO 44

Lewisburg 41, Central Columbia 20

Littlestown 45, Fairfield 36

Loyalsock 55, Hughesville 22

Martin Luther King 57, Roxborough 49

Mastery Charter North 49, Delco Christian 9

Mechanicsburg 46, Red Land 21

Mercersburg Academy 50, Madeira School, Va. 48

Miami Country Day, Fla. 74, Germantown Academy 56

Moravian Academy 53, Pen Argyl 37

Muncy 63, Bucktail 19

Nazareth Area 43, Pocono Mountain East 22

Northampton 53, Pocono Mountain West 40

Northern Lebanon 62, Donegal 42

Notre Dame-Green Pond 58, Saucon Valley 20

Oley Valley 30, Brandywine Heights 27

Owen J Roberts 58, Downingtown East 54

Palisades 61, Panther Valley 47

Parkway Center City 67, Franklin Learning Center 60

Penn Charter 48, Episcopal Academy 38

Penns Manor 66, Harmony 19

Penns Valley 62, Central Martinsburg 37

Philadelphia MC&S 47, Sankofa Freedom 31

Philadelphia West Catholic 68, Lansdale Catholic 57

Pittsburgh Obama 64, Perry Traditional Academy 11

Plum 62, Greensburg Central Catholic 51

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Wissahickon 24

Pope John Paul II 52, Phoenixville 29

Punxsutawney 55, Bradford 23

Reading 52, West Lawn Wilson 49

Red Lion Christian 55, Lebanon Christian 36

Schuylkill Valley 50, Daniel Boone 38

Seneca Valley 52, North Hills 31

Sewickley Academy 48, Serra Catholic 32

Shamokin 48, Montoursville 37

Somerset 57, Chestnut Ridge 37

Spring Grove 53, Red Lion 30

String Theory Schools 50, KIPP Dubois 48

Sullivan County 66, Columbia-Montour 15

Susquehannock 53, Dover 36

The Christian Academy 41, Newark Charter, Del. 27

Thomas Jefferson 52, Moon 30

Tulpehocken 33, Kutztown 26

Tyrone 61, Bellefonte 40

United 57, Richland 51, OT

Upper Dublin 59, Hatboro-Horsham 22

Upper Moreland 40, Cheltenham 33

Warrior Run 47, Midd-West 23

West Greene 75, Ellis School 57

West York 49, York Suburban 39

Westinghouse 59, Carrick 27

Westtown 71, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 61

William Tennent 43, New Foundations 25

Windber 66, Conemaugh Township 48

Wyomissing 65, Antietam 52

York Catholic 43, Hanover 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bentworth vs. Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Bethlehem Center vs. Albert Gallatin, ppd.

