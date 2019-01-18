Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 68, Honesdale 35
Academy of the New Church 75, Abington Friends 40
Aliquippa 90, Ellwood City 29
Allderdice 81, Brashear 53
Altoona 62, Central Dauphin 59
Apollo-Ridge 67, Sto-Rox 61
Archbishop Ryan 64, Lansdale Catholic 50
Armstrong 55, Plum 52
Baldwin 70, Penn-Trafford 59
Beaver Area 58, Ambridge 48
Beaver Falls 71, New Brighton 53
Bensalem 57, Neshaminy 40
Berks Christian 73, Lititz Christian 59
Bethlehem Center 56, Frazier 53
Big Spring 48, Shippensburg 44
Biglerville 59, Bermudian Springs 32
Bishop Canevin 47, West Greene 26
Bishop Carroll 62, Forest Hills 45
Bishop McCort 74, Bedford 69
Blackhawk 48, Central Valley 43
Blacklick Valley 69, Portage Area 46
Blue Mountain 62, North Schuylkill 43
Bonner-Prendergast 61, Archbishop Carroll 44
Brentwood 53, Jeannette 50
Burgettstown 63, Carlynton 53
California 74, Carmichaels 46
Canton 65, Sayre Area 36
Carbondale 69, Blue Ridge 68
Carrick 64, Westinghouse 49
Cedar Cliff 50, Hershey 45
Central Bucks South 60, Quakertown 57
Central Bucks West 59, Central Bucks East 49
Central Martinsburg 47, Penns Valley 22
Chartiers Valley 90, Trinity 63
Cheltenham 67, Upper Moreland 63
Christopher Dock 43, Church Farm School 37
Clarion-Limestone 64, Moniteau 44
Clearfield 57, Bald Eagle Area 55
Cocalico 50, Manheim Central 35
Cochranton 65, Cambridge Springs 57
Columbia County Christian 43, Juniata Mennonite 35
Conneaut, Ohio 69, Iroquois 43
Corry 66, Warren 61
Crestwood 66, Hazleton Area 51
Dallas 71, Pittston Area 41
Danville 70, Lewisburg 27
Deer Lakes 57, South Allegheny 48
Dover 66, Susquehannock 57
Dunmore 52, Riverside 39
East Stroudsburg South 63, Bethlehem Liberty 56
Eastern University Charter 88, Paul Robeson 76
Eastern York 73, Kennard-Dale 53
Easton 79, Stroudsburg 46
Elizabethtown 58, Ephrata 43
Elk County Catholic 44, Ridgway 38
Elk Lake 54, Montrose 48
Emmaus 71, Allentown Allen 66
Episcopal Academy 58, Germantown Academy 53
Erie First Christian Academy 72, North East 36
Farrell 59, West Middlesex 56
Franklin Regional 43, Hampton 36
Friends Central 79, Friends Select 47
Geibel Catholic 71, Avella 38
General McLane 92, Bard Early College H.S., Ohio 37
Greensburg Central Catholic 62, St. Joseph 54
Greensburg Salem 69, Albert Gallatin 65
Greenville 66, Franklin 50
Harbor Creek 36, Oil City 32
Harrisburg 87, Mifflin County 29
Haverford School 93, Malvern Prep 90, OT
Hickory 73, Conneaut Area 51
Highlands 67, Seneca Valley 47
Holy Ghost Prep 51, Delco Christian 41
Holy Redeemer 59, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 47
Homer-Center 51, Saltsburg 45
Huntingdon 84, Philipsburg-Osceola 54
Imani Christian Academy 61, Leechburg 55
Jamestown 86, Tidioute Charter 42
Jim Thorpe 63, Pottsville 27
Juniata Valley 57, Claysburg-Kimmel 52
Karns City 62, Venango 50
LaSalle 58, Father Judge 46
Lakeland 58, Old Forge 25
Lampeter-Strasburg 66, Garden Spot 47
Lancaster Catholic 42, ELCO 40
Lancaster McCaskey 67, Hempfield 54
Lebanon 49, Conestoga Valley 33
Lincoln Park Charter 72, Elwood City Riverside 42
Littlestown 89, Fairfield 50
Lower Moreland 52, Calvary Christian 34
MMI Prep 49, Berwick 34
Mainland Regional, N.J. 67, Jenkintown 42
Mapletown 53, Jefferson-Morgan 49
Maplewood 48, Saegertown 36
Mars 88, Indiana 44
Martin Luther King 57, Roxborough 47
McGuffey 57, Brownsville 45
McKeesport 76, Laurel Highlands 62
Meadville 61, Fairview 56
Mercyhurst Prep 51, Girard 39
Meyersdale 57, Turkeyfoot Valley 54
Mid Valley 48, Scranton Holy Cross 45
Millersburg 42, Greenwood 36
Minersville 67, Mahanoy Area 55
Montour 74, West Mifflin 39
Moon 71, West Allegheny 28
Moravian Academy 56, Pen Argyl 42
Morrisville 47, MaST Charter 42
Nanticoke Area 55, Northwest Area 40
New Castle 74, Hopewell 45
New Foundations 57, William Tennent 52
North Allegheny 57, Erie 45
North Penn-Mansfield 68, Towanda 37
North Pocono 62, Western Wayne 52
Northern Cambria 65, Purchase Line 59
Northern Lebanon 62, Donegal 42
Northern York 61, Waynesboro 50
Notre Dame-Green Pond 68, Saucon Valley 59
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 79, Shenango 68
Penn Hills 60, Fox Chapel 59
Penn Treaty 82, Edison 58
Penns Manor 72, Harmony 45
Peters Township 47, Hempfield Area 33
Phil-Montgomery Christian 60, Plumstead Christian 43
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 79, Neumann-Goretti 76
Pittsburgh North Catholic 80, Freedom 40
Pittsburgh Obama 60, Perry Traditional Academy 43
Propel Andrew Street 42, Clairton 33
Red Lion 57, Spring Grove 24
Redbank Valley 70, Cranberry 57
Reynolds 53, Rocky Grove 36
Richland 39, Hollidaysburg 32
Schuylkill Haven 54, Marian Catholic 44
Scranton Prep 59, Valley View 57
Seneca 50, Northwestern 33
Serra Catholic 102, Bentworth 24
Seton-LaSalle 57, Avonworth 40
Sewickley Academy 92, Mohawk 37
Shade 91, Rockwood 60
Shady Side Academy 65, Burrell 45
Shaler 74, Kiski Area 51
Shamokin 67, Central Mountain 47
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 71, Berlin-Brothersvalley 54
Sharon 59, Slippery Rock 30
Sharpsville 80, Grove City 77
Shikellamy 59, Warrior Run 44
Somerset 70, Chestnut Ridge 69
South Park 58, East Allegheny 49
South Side 57, Brownsville 45
South Side 63, Laurel 56, OT
Southmoreland 56, Elizabeth Forward 38
Springdale 57, Northgate 44
Springside Chestnut Hill 58, Penn Charter 47
State College 64, Cumberland Valley 62
Summit Academy 74, Riverview 49
Susquehanna 48, Lackawanna Trail 36
Tacony Academy 42, Community Academy 22
Tamaqua 67, Pine Grove 39
Thomas Jefferson 33, South Fayette 32
Titusville 71, Fort Leboeuf 52
Tri-Valley 61, Pottsville Nativity 56
Union 68, Clarion 53
Union Area 46, Eden Christian 43
Uniontown 75, Connellsville 53
United 72, Blairsville 38
Upper Dublin 46, Hatboro-Horsham 28
Upper St. Clair 75, North Hills 60
Valley Forge Military 48, New Hope-Solebury 39
Wallenpaupack 64, Scranton 52
Warwick 41, Penn Manor 38
Washington 52, Charleroi 51
Wellsboro 50, Troy 27
West Shamokin 64, Marion Center 49
West York 49, York Suburban 39
Western Beaver 60, Quigley Catholic 37
Westtown 79, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 34
Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 65, Wyoming Valley West 63
Wilkes-Barre GAR 74, Lake-Lehman 68
Wilmington 55, Lakeview 45
Wilson 70, Bangor 52
Winchester Thurston 67, Propel Braddock Hills 29
Woodland Hills 65, Gateway 50
Wyoming Seminary 82, Wyoming Area 34
York 61, Central York 56
York Catholic 53, Hanover 50
Youngsville 50, Eisenhower 26
Cathedral Prep Tournament=
Kennedy Catholic 73, Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 64
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Erie Cathedral Prep 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends 53, Academy of the New Church 16
Allderdice 81, Brashear 20
Allentown Allen 60, Emmaus 29
Altoona 54, Central Dauphin 35
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 62, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 36
Archbishop Ryan 60, Hallahan 13
Archbishop Wood 55, Conwell Egan 29
Bangor 39, Wilson 28
Bishop McCort 77, Blairsville 56
Bishop Walsh, Md. 59, Johnstown Christian 40
Bloomsburg 40, South Williamsport 34
Bonner-Prendergast 53, Little Flower 17
Cedar Cliff 50, Hershey 32
Central Bucks East 51, Central Bucks West 49
Central Bucks South 47, Quakertown 29
Central Valley 48, Keystone Oaks 39
Chartiers Valley 79, Lincoln Park Charter 28
Christian School of York 27, Mount Calvary 25
Clearfield 48, Bald Eagle Area 38
Cocalico 50, Manheim Central 35
Connellsville 54, Uniontown 32
Dallastown Area 65, New Oxford 28
Fleetwood 53, Conrad Weiser 34
Freedom 49, Ellwood City 27
Friends Central 68, Friends Select 36
Germantown Friends 33, Perkiomen School 28
Gettysburg 55, Northeastern 33
Glendale 66, West Branch 38
Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 57, North Penn 42
Greater Latrobe 53, Albert Gallatin 50
Greencastle Antrim 43, Boiling Springs 22
Jersey Shore 62, Selinsgrove 52
Kennard-Dale 45, Eastern York 43, OT
Kiski Area 57, Highlands 23
Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Garden Spot 32
Lancaster Catholic 68, ELCO 44
Lewisburg 41, Central Columbia 20
Littlestown 45, Fairfield 36
Loyalsock 55, Hughesville 22
Martin Luther King 57, Roxborough 49
Mastery Charter North 49, Delco Christian 9
Mechanicsburg 46, Red Land 21
Mercersburg Academy 50, Madeira School, Va. 48
Miami Country Day, Fla. 74, Germantown Academy 56
Moravian Academy 53, Pen Argyl 37
Muncy 63, Bucktail 19
Nazareth Area 43, Pocono Mountain East 22
Northampton 53, Pocono Mountain West 40
Northern Lebanon 62, Donegal 42
Notre Dame-Green Pond 58, Saucon Valley 20
Oley Valley 30, Brandywine Heights 27
Owen J Roberts 58, Downingtown East 54
Palisades 61, Panther Valley 47
Parkway Center City 67, Franklin Learning Center 60
Penn Charter 48, Episcopal Academy 38
Penns Manor 66, Harmony 19
Penns Valley 62, Central Martinsburg 37
Philadelphia MC&S 47, Sankofa Freedom 31
Philadelphia West Catholic 68, Lansdale Catholic 57
Pittsburgh Obama 64, Perry Traditional Academy 11
Plum 62, Greensburg Central Catholic 51
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Wissahickon 24
Pope John Paul II 52, Phoenixville 29
Punxsutawney 55, Bradford 23
Reading 52, West Lawn Wilson 49
Red Lion Christian 55, Lebanon Christian 36
Schuylkill Valley 50, Daniel Boone 38
Seneca Valley 52, North Hills 31
Sewickley Academy 48, Serra Catholic 32
Shamokin 48, Montoursville 37
Somerset 57, Chestnut Ridge 37
Spring Grove 53, Red Lion 30
String Theory Schools 50, KIPP Dubois 48
Sullivan County 66, Columbia-Montour 15
Susquehannock 53, Dover 36
The Christian Academy 41, Newark Charter, Del. 27
Thomas Jefferson 52, Moon 30
Tulpehocken 33, Kutztown 26
Tyrone 61, Bellefonte 40
United 57, Richland 51, OT
Upper Dublin 59, Hatboro-Horsham 22
Upper Moreland 40, Cheltenham 33
Warrior Run 47, Midd-West 23
West Greene 75, Ellis School 57
West York 49, York Suburban 39
Westinghouse 59, Carrick 27
Westtown 71, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 61
William Tennent 43, New Foundations 25
Windber 66, Conemaugh Township 48
Wyomissing 65, Antietam 52
York Catholic 43, Hanover 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bentworth vs. Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Bethlehem Center vs. Albert Gallatin, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/