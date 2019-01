Friday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 16 Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Maryland at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 Villanova vs. Xavier at the Wells Fargo Center, 8:30 p.m.

Women

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 19 Arizona State, 9 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford vs. Washington, 10 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon State vs. Arizona, 10 p.m.

No. 14 Marquette vs. Seton Hall, 12:30 p.m.

No. 24 DePaul vs. St. John’s, 8 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.