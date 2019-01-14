Funeral for Sgt. Williams Today

A funeral will be held Monday for a service member who died in Alaska.

Sergeant Jorden Thomas Williams passed away January 2 while stationed in Fort Wainwright, Alaska. His funeral is taking place at Noon Monday at Stop 9 Church of Christ in Byesville.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said at around 1p.m. the funeral procession route will go from the church through Byesville turning right onto South Fifth Street and then right onto West Spruce Street and into Greenwood Cemetery for anyone wanting to stand along the procession route.

Sgt. Williams was a military working dog handler with the 549th Military working dog detachment, 17th combat sustainment support battalion at Fort Wainwright and had spent time in Quatar and Afghanistan.