Georgia State wins seventh straight, beats South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — D’Marcus Simonds scored 18 points and Jeff Thomas scored the final four points for Georgia State which defeated South Alabama 69-66 on Thursday night for its seventh straight win.

Thomas scored 15 points with nine rebounds and Devin Mitchell made five 3-pointers for his 15 points for the Panthers (14-4, 5-0 Sun Belt).

Kane Williams gave Georgia State the lead with two free throws with 1:09 remaining and Thomas hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds later and added a free throw.

South Alabama had three shots at a tying 3-pointer in the final six seconds.

Josh Ajayi scored 24 points with 11 rebounds and three blocks and Rodrick Sikes scored 12 points for the Jaguars (9-9, 2-3).

Georgia State led by six at halftime and went up by 11 with 17 minutes to go after a 9-0 run. Ajayi scored four straight points to give the Jaguars their only lead of the second half with 1:39 remaining.