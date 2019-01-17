Georgian wrestler stripped of 2012 Olympic silver for doping

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC says a freestyle wrestler from Georgia is stripped of his 2012 London Olympics silver medal after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

The Olympic body says oral turinabol was found in Davit Modzmanashvili’s sample in a reanalysis program using new testing methods.

Modzmanashvili is disqualified from the 120-kilogram freestyle class and faces being banned by the United World Wrestling governing body.

The 32-year-old heavyweight has since switched national allegiance to Uzbekistan.

In London, Modzmanashvili lost the gold medal bout to Artur Taymazov of Uzbekistan.

Taymazov, since elected as a Russian lawmaker representing Vladimir Putin’s party, was later stripped of his 2008 Beijing Olympic title for doping with steroids.

The IOC says analysis of London samples will continue until “the statute of limitations is reached by 2020.”

