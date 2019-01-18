Grant Helps Shelter Care for Animals

The Animal Shelter Society can better serve the animals in their care thanks to a new piece of technology.

The shelter received an over $33,000 grant from PetSmart Charities. The money was used to purchase a new digital x-ray machine.

The machine will allow the veterinarian staff to more thoroughly evaluate animals that come into the shelter.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve obviously been staying very busy we’ve been seeing more and more injured animals and in the past we didn’t have a good mechanism to treat those animals,” explained Executive Director Jody Murray.

The shelter averages over 2,000 animal intakes each year and had a 99.5 percent adoption rate.

One of the current animals up for adoption is “Guy”.

“He’s very playful. He’s just your typical kitten that they like to be held for a while then they like to go exploring and see what they can find,” said Murray. “He’s only six months old, so he’s going to be a good-sized cat when he grows up he already is.”

Guy’s adoption fee is $24 when you bring in 24 cans of food that will be donated to Christ’s Table. The special runs until the end of the month.