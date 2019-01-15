Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

by Associated Press on January 15, 2019 at 4:21 pm

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Belleville West(8)17-0801
2. Curie18-1722
3. Whitney Young14-6505
4. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)17-1493
5. Danville16-2466
6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)16-2284
7. Evanston Township17-327T9
8. Moline16-223T9
(tie) Bolingbrook11-323T7
10. Rockford East18-216NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington 10. Simeon 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Loyola 3. Collinsville 1. Lisle (Benet Academy) 1. Geneva 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Bogan (10)17-21091
2. Morgan Park (1)15-31002
3. Springfield Southeast14-1873
4. East St. Louis13-5725
5. DePaul College Prep13-446T6
6. Peoria Notre Dame13-444T6
7. Lincoln13-2428
8. Ottawa14-1319
9. Rock Falls19-120NR
10. St. Viator14-4164

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 13. St. Laurence 9. Lindblom 8. Carbondale 4. North Lawndale 2. Highland 1. Hillcrest 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nashville (9)18-21182
2. Leo13-5841
3. Teutopolis15-282T5
4. Orr (2)13-7807
5. Bloomington Central Catholic11-5754
6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley15-265T5
7. Warsaw West Hancock16-1409
8. Chicago Uplift9-6393
9. Casey-Westfield17-2348
10. Pinckneyville (2)17-229NR

Others receiving votes: Williamsville 15. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12. Aurora Christian 12. Westmont 8. Hall 7. Fairfield 7. Corliss 4. Alton Marquette 1. Monticello 1. Petersburg PORTA 1. Sterling Newman 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Providence-St. Mel(3)15-41112
2. Cissna Park (6)16-11091
3. East Dubuque (3)16-0973
4. Concord Triopia18-0894
5. Kewanee (Wethersfield)15-2606
6. Payson Seymour13-3545
7. Moweaqua Central A&M16-331NR
8. Thompsonville17-2297
9. Ottawa Marquette16-228T8
10. Winchester-West Central14-511NR

Others receiving votes: Nokomis 10. Polo 9. Elmwood 7. Sesser-Valier 6. Woodlawn 5. Champaign Judah Christian 2. Newark 1. Springfield Calvary 1.

