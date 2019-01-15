Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Belleville West (8) 17-0 80 1 2. Curie 18-1 72 2 3. Whitney Young 14-6 50 5 4. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 17-1 49 3 5. Danville 16-2 46 6 6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 16-2 28 4 7. Evanston Township 17-3 27 T9 8. Moline 16-2 23 T9 (tie) Bolingbrook 11-3 23 T7 10. Rockford East 18-2 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington 10. Simeon 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Loyola 3. Collinsville 1. Lisle (Benet Academy) 1. Geneva 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Bogan (10) 17-2 109 1 2. Morgan Park (1) 15-3 100 2 3. Springfield Southeast 14-1 87 3 4. East St. Louis 13-5 72 5 5. DePaul College Prep 13-4 46 T6 6. Peoria Notre Dame 13-4 44 T6 7. Lincoln 13-2 42 8 8. Ottawa 14-1 31 9 9. Rock Falls 19-1 20 NR 10. St. Viator 14-4 16 4

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 13. St. Laurence 9. Lindblom 8. Carbondale 4. North Lawndale 2. Highland 1. Hillcrest 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Nashville (9) 18-2 118 2 2. Leo 13-5 84 1 3. Teutopolis 15-2 82 T5 4. Orr (2) 13-7 80 7 5. Bloomington Central Catholic 11-5 75 4 6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15-2 65 T5 7. Warsaw West Hancock 16-1 40 9 8. Chicago Uplift 9-6 39 3 9. Casey-Westfield 17-2 34 8 10. Pinckneyville (2) 17-2 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Williamsville 15. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12. Aurora Christian 12. Westmont 8. Hall 7. Fairfield 7. Corliss 4. Alton Marquette 1. Monticello 1. Petersburg PORTA 1. Sterling Newman 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Providence-St. Mel (3) 15-4 111 2 2. Cissna Park (6) 16-1 109 1 3. East Dubuque (3) 16-0 97 3 4. Concord Triopia 18-0 89 4 5. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 15-2 60 6 6. Payson Seymour 13-3 54 5 7. Moweaqua Central A&M 16-3 31 NR 8. Thompsonville 17-2 29 7 9. Ottawa Marquette 16-2 28 T8 10. Winchester-West Central 14-5 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Nokomis 10. Polo 9. Elmwood 7. Sesser-Valier 6. Woodlawn 5. Champaign Judah Christian 2. Newark 1. Springfield Calvary 1.