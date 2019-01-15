Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Belleville West
|(8)
|17-0
|80
|1
|2. Curie
|18-1
|72
|2
|3. Whitney Young
|14-6
|50
|5
|4. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)
|17-1
|49
|3
|5. Danville
|16-2
|46
|6
|6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
|16-2
|28
|4
|7. Evanston Township
|17-3
|27
|T9
|8. Moline
|16-2
|23
|T9
|(tie) Bolingbrook
|11-3
|23
|T7
|10. Rockford East
|18-2
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington 10. Simeon 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Loyola 3. Collinsville 1. Lisle (Benet Academy) 1. Geneva 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bogan (10)
|17-2
|109
|1
|2. Morgan Park (1)
|15-3
|100
|2
|3. Springfield Southeast
|14-1
|87
|3
|4. East St. Louis
|13-5
|72
|5
|5. DePaul College Prep
|13-4
|46
|T6
|6. Peoria Notre Dame
|13-4
|44
|T6
|7. Lincoln
|13-2
|42
|8
|8. Ottawa
|14-1
|31
|9
|9. Rock Falls
|19-1
|20
|NR
|10. St. Viator
|14-4
|16
|4
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 13. St. Laurence 9. Lindblom 8. Carbondale 4. North Lawndale 2. Highland 1. Hillcrest 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nashville (9)
|18-2
|118
|2
|2. Leo
|13-5
|84
|1
|3. Teutopolis
|15-2
|82
|T5
|4. Orr (2)
|13-7
|80
|7
|5. Bloomington Central Catholic
|11-5
|75
|4
|6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|15-2
|65
|T5
|7. Warsaw West Hancock
|16-1
|40
|9
|8. Chicago Uplift
|9-6
|39
|3
|9. Casey-Westfield
|17-2
|34
|8
|10. Pinckneyville (2)
|17-2
|29
|NR
Others receiving votes: Williamsville 15. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12. Aurora Christian 12. Westmont 8. Hall 7. Fairfield 7. Corliss 4. Alton Marquette 1. Monticello 1. Petersburg PORTA 1. Sterling Newman 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Providence-St. Mel
|(3)
|15-4
|111
|2
|2. Cissna Park (6)
|16-1
|109
|1
|3. East Dubuque (3)
|16-0
|97
|3
|4. Concord Triopia
|18-0
|89
|4
|5. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|15-2
|60
|6
|6. Payson Seymour
|13-3
|54
|5
|7. Moweaqua Central A&M
|16-3
|31
|NR
|8. Thompsonville
|17-2
|29
|7
|9. Ottawa Marquette
|16-2
|28
|T8
|10. Winchester-West Central
|14-5
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 10. Polo 9. Elmwood 7. Sesser-Valier 6. Woodlawn 5. Champaign Judah Christian 2. Newark 1. Springfield Calvary 1.
|¤
|———