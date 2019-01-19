Ivy Smith’s heroics in regulation and OT lift Grambling

HOUSTON (AP) — Ivy Smith scored 24 points and hit the winning jumper with three seconds left in overtime to lift Grambling over Texas Southern 88-87 on Saturday night.

Smith also scored the final four points of the second half, including a layup with two seconds left to force overtime. Axel Mpoyo added 17 points and 15 rebounds for Grambling (9-9, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Anthony Gaston scored 15 points and DeVante Jackson had 12 points.

After Grambling scored the opening basket of overtime, Texas Southern scored six straight points to lead 83-79 and stayed in front of Grambling until Smith’s jumper near the end of the game.

John Jones had 14 points, Jalyn Patterson scored 12 points and Devocio Butler added 11 for Texas Southern. Eden Ewing had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Jeremy Combs had nine points and 14 rebounds.