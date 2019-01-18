Kessel scores in overtime, Penguins beat Coyotes 3-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Kessel scored on a power play at 4:09 of overtime, Matt Murray stopped 30 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Friday night.

Outscored 10-4 in consecutive losses, Pittsburgh fell behind on Clayton Keller’s first-period goal following a flurry of penalties.

The Penguins rallied in the second when Jusso Riikola and Jake Guentzel scored 40 seconds apart, but Derek Stepan scored with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third to tie it.

Pittsburgh had a 4 on 3 in overtime when Richard Panik was called for slashing and Kessel cashed in, redirecting Sidney Crosby’s shot from the point past Darcy Kuemper.

Kuemper stopped 32 shots, including a nifty glove save on Guentzel late in overtime.

With his power-play goal, Keller became the fastest player in Arizona history to reach 100 points, hitting the mark in 132 career games.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was not pleased with his team’s effort in a loss to San Jose on Tuesday, their second straight by a 5-2 score.

He could not have been thrilled with Pittsburgh’s parade to the penalty box in the first period against the Coyotes.

Pittsburgh had four penalties in the opening 20 minutes, including two on the same shift. The Coyotes didn’t score on the 5-on-3, but Keller did shortly after it ended, one-timing a pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson to beat Murray stick side on a 4 on 3.

The Penguins had a big push at the end of the first period and quickly took the lead on goals 40 seconds apart.

Riikola had the first one on a power play, firing a shot from just inside the blue line that Kuemper couldn’t see through traffic. Guentzel put Pittsburgh ahead on a rebound of his own shot, lifting it over Kuemper from a tough angle.

Arizona appeared to tie it early in the third period when Panik poked a loose puck past a prone Murray. The Penguins challenged the play and the officials called Ekman-Larsson for goalie interference after clipping Murray with his skate.

Stepan converted in the third period, gathering a rebound from just outside the crease and flicking it past Murray.

NOTES: Penguins RW Patric Hornqvist participated in a portion of practice on Thursday, but missed his fourth straight game with a concussion. … Max Domi had been the fastest Arizona player to reach 100 points, doing it in 154 games. … Pittsburgh F Joseph Blandisi had three shots on goal in 21 minutes after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for Derek Grant on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh plays at Vegas Saturday night.

Arizona starts a six-game road trip at Toronto on Sunday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports