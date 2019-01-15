Kimbolton Man in Custody after Motorcycle Pursuit

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office say one man is in custody after a short motorcycle chase. It happened just after 1:00 am Tuesday on US 36 near the area of County Road 10. Sheriff Timothy Rogers says 45-year-old Christopher Shoults of Kimbolton was riding the motorcycle during the chase, then fled on foot before being apprehended by deputies. Rogers say the cycle was stolen from the West Lafayette area and a firearm was found on Shoults at the time of his arrest. The Coshocton County prosecutor will determine the charges in the case. The incident remains under investigation.