Kitchens believes Browns made right choice in coaching hire

CLEVELAND (AP) — Freddie Kitchens believes the Browns made the perfect choice.

The 44-year-old Kitchens, who began last season as Cleveland’s running backs coach, was introduced Monday as the 17th full-time coach in club history. Kitchens has never been a head coach, but his impressive eight-week stint as interim offensive coordinator convinced the Browns to hire him.

Kitchens inherited Cleveland’s offense midway through the season and the Browns won five games and finished 7-8-1 after going winless in 2017.

General manager John Dorsey said the team’s search committee spent weeks discussing other candidates but always came back to Kitchens.

The affable Alabamian said he knows he might not be a popular choice, but “I don’t care.” He said being an NFL head coach was never his goal, but trying to be better every day led him to the top of his profession.

Kitchens said he will continue to handle play-calling duties next season.

