Level 3 Snow Emergency in Perry County

It took a while to get here but the long predicted “major winter storm” finally dumped snow in our area. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 Snow Emergency at 3:40 am Sunday. That means: “All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

There are snow emergencies in effect in every county in our area and you can find the updated list by clicking on the red ribbon on the top of this page.

The Ohio Department of Transportation in District 5 which includes Muskingum, Perry, Licking, Guernsey, Knox and Coshocton Counties has 110 snow plows on the road Sunday morning. O-Dot says since the temperature has dropped and the winds have picked up conditions have become worse. O-dot says its crews will be fighting the conditions overnight and into the morning until conditions are safe and passable.