Lieutenant governor speaks at Martin Luther King Jr. event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s new lieutenant governor spoke of the importance of understanding diversity in his address at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in the state’s capital city.

Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) spoke Thursday at the event in Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Columbus. He said King knew that one of the things the world needs most is “for all of us to gain a greater understanding of the people around us.” Other speakers at the event included four students who won first-place honors in their age divisions in Ohio’s 2018 oratorical contest honoring King. That contest is sponsored by Ohio MLK Holiday Commission.

Husted and the commission also presented awards to four individuals and three organizations for carrying on the legacy of the slain civil rights leader.