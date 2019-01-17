Lieutenant governor to speak at Martin Luther King Jr. event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s new lieutenant governor will be the featured speaker at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in the state’s capital city.

Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) is speaking at noon Thursday at the event at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Columbus.

The free event is open to the public.

Other speakers include four students who won first-place honors in their age divisions in Ohio’s 2018 oratorical contest honoring King. That contest is sponsored by Ohio MLK Holiday Commission.

Husted and the commission also are presenting awards to four individuals and three organizations for carrying on the legacy of the slain civil rights leader.