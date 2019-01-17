Man convicted of killing 2 women gets life sentence

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting two women before shooting himself after a police standoff has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

Authorities said James Geran (GEHR’-uhn) killed a woman they described as a business associate in a “criminal activity” and dumped her body in Madison Township hours before killing his girlfriend’s mother during a standoff with Butler County sheriff’s deputies in Trenton in June. He then shot himself.

The 45-year-old Middletown man had pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the death of 27-year-old Maegan Motter and to an aggravated murder charge in the death of his girlfriend’s mother, 63-year-old Sharon McCleary. Geran released his girlfriend and her sister unharmed.

No motives were given.

Geran said in court that he constantly regrets his actions.