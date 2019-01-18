Marco Schwarz wins World Cup Alpine combined event

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Marco Schwarz won a World Cup Alpine combined event on Friday, retaining his first-leg lead in slalom with a solid downhill run.

Schwarz finished 0.42 seconds ahead of Victor Muffat-Jeandet, the 2018 Olympic bronze medalist from France.

Olympic silver medalist Alexis Pinturault was third, 1.12 behind Schwarz.

Alpine combined’s place in the sport is at risk after the world championships in Sweden next month, where a decision could be taken to replace it with parallel slalom racing at future Olympics and worlds.

That could still suit the 23-year-old Schwarz, who got his first World Cup win on New Year’s Day in the parallel format in Oslo.



