Medical Marijuana Goes on Sale Today

Four dispensaries are ready to being selling medical marijuana for the first time in Ohio. Two of the dispensaries opening Wednesday morning are in the southeast Ohio community of Wintersville, outside Steubenville. The other two dispensaries set to open are in Sandusky in northern Ohio and Canton in northeast Ohio. A fifth dispensary outside Cleveland in the city of Wickliffe is expected to open later this week. The only products available for sale currently are plant material, known as flowers or buds that state law allows to be vaporized but not smoked. Other products, such as edibles, tinctures and lotions won’t become avalble until marijuana processing facilities are finally operational. People are eligible to guy medical marijuana with a doctor’s recommendation for one of 21 qualifying medical conditions.