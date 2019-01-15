Mideast Students Spend Time at Midwest Community Services

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Students at Mideast Career and Technology Center spent time today giving back to the community.

The students went to Midwest Community Services to hang out and do activities with the individuals at Midwest. Kody Felumlee and Cole Baker are carpentry students, showing the people how to do things such as woodworking, painting, and sanding. This is the first time Mideast students have donated their services at Midwest Community and showcased how they strive to be an active part of the community.

“We wanted to form a tighter bond with the community. And so we’re getting our hands into everything we can possible. This is an awesome opportunity for us to grow as a community and together,” said Kody Felumlee.

MIdwest Community Services’s mission is to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They offer a wide range of activities so each individual is given a chance to display and encourage their interests. Midwest Community Assistant, Lacy Tipton, said they are excited to see the students connect with the people at Midwest.

“I think it’s a wonderful experience because they’re able to interact with our individuals, with our peers, and be able to see what they do as well as see what they can do as well,” said Tipton.

To learn more about Midwest Community Services and how you can volunteer, visit their website at www.midwestcommunity.net.