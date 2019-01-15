Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellwood-Antis 80, Claysburg-Kimmel 60
Berks Christian 63, Lebanon Catholic 45
Berlin-Brothersvalley 78, Turkeyfoot Valley 36
Bonner-Prendergast 79, Archbishop Wood 74
Bristol 61, MaST Charter 49
Cambria Heights 54, Westmont Hilltop 45
Carlisle 57, Altoona 37
Chambersburg 69, Mifflin County 29
Chestnut Ridge 65, Penn Cambria 59
Christopher Dock 36, Holy Ghost Prep 35
Church Farm School 78, Morrisville 35
Conemaugh Township 69, Ferndale 36
Conemaugh Valley 64, Portage Area 57
Coudersport 94, Kane Area 44
Danville 71, Southern Columbia 42
Eastern York 79, Susquehannock 41
Exeter 53, Daniel Boone 37
Faith Christian Academy 62, Plumstead Christian 59
Freedom 64, Rochester 59
Harrisburg 74, Cumberland Valley 68
Hatboro-Horsham 44, Souderton 43
High School of the Future 99, Maritime Academy 30
Hughesville 62, Muncy 41
Huntingdon 96, Central Mountain 58
Juniata Valley 58, Moshannon Valley 34
Kensington 61, Roxborough 57
Kutztown 68, Antietam 49
LaSalle 55, Devon Prep 24
Latin Charter 76, Penn Wood 74
Lewisburg 58, Selinsgrove 35
Ligonier Valley 62, West Shamokin 45
Lincoln Park Charter 96, New Brighton 55
Maplewood 72, Commodore Perry 39
Masterman 68, Swenson 45
Meadville 71, Corry 39
Meyersdale 80, Salisbury-Elk Lick 48
Mohawk 61, Portersville Christian 44
Montoursville 75, Shikellamy 45
Moravian Academy 74, Palisades 53
Mount Union 85, Glendale 67
Muhlenberg 70, West Lawn Wilson 56
Neumann-Goretti 89, Archbishop Carroll 76
New Hope-Solebury 47, Calvary Christian 34
Northeastern 76, Dallastown Area 60
Notre Dame-Green Pond 75, Bangor 73
Palmerton 81, Northwestern Lehigh 72
Pen Argyl 46, Saucon Valley 39
Pennridge 64, Spring-Ford 53
Perkiomen Valley 65, Pottstown 26
Phil-Montgomery Christian 55, Barrack Hebrew 35
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 61, Philadelphia West Catholic 38
Pottsville 62, Shamokin 49
Purchase Line 72, United 46
Reading 65, Governor Mifflin 51
Saltsburg 68, Penns Manor 58
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 66, Rockwood 40
Solebury 72, New Foundations 56
Southern Lehigh 63, Northern Lehigh 40
St. Joseph’s Catholic 80, Philipsburg-Osceola 47
St. Joseph’s Prep 54, Father Judge 53
String Theory Schools 73, Mastery Charter South 61
Tidioute Charter 50, Sheffield 47
Tidioute Charter 50, Sheffield 47
Veritas Christian Academy, N.J. 54, Faith Christian Academy 41
Warrior Run 61, Line Mountain 60
Wellsboro 65, Jersey Shore 42
West Branch 72, Williamsburg 48
West Branch 72, Williamsburg, Kan. 48
West York 63, Gettysburg 53
Westinghouse 58, Propel Andrew Street 52
Windber 61, Blacklick Valley 54
York Catholic 52, Fairfield 42
York County Tech 52, Bermudian Springs 32
Kyle Lowry Classic=
Coatesville 66, Norristown 64
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 67, Camden, N.J. 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hundred, W.Va. vs. Mapletown, ppd.
Perkiomen School vs. West Nottingham, Md., ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellwood-Antis 80, Claysburg-Kimmel 60
Berks Christian 63, Lebanon Catholic 45
Berlin-Brothersvalley 78, Turkeyfoot Valley 36
Bonner-Prendergast 79, Archbishop Wood 74
Bristol 61, MaST Charter 49
Cambria Heights 54, Westmont Hilltop 45
Carlisle 57, Altoona 37
Chambersburg 69, Mifflin County 29
Chestnut Ridge 65, Penn Cambria 59
Christopher Dock 36, Holy Ghost Prep 35
Church Farm School 78, Morrisville 35
Conemaugh Township 69, Ferndale 36
Conemaugh Valley 64, Portage Area 57
Coudersport 94, Kane Area 44
Danville 71, Southern Columbia 42
Eastern York 79, Susquehannock 41
Exeter 53, Daniel Boone 37
Faith Christian Academy 62, Plumstead Christian 59
Freedom 64, Rochester 59
Harrisburg 74, Cumberland Valley 68
Hatboro-Horsham 44, Souderton 43
High School of the Future 99, Maritime Academy 30
Hughesville 62, Muncy 41
Huntingdon 96, Central Mountain 58
Juniata Valley 58, Moshannon Valley 34
Kensington 61, Roxborough 57
Kutztown 68, Antietam 49
LaSalle 55, Devon Prep 24
Latin Charter 76, Penn Wood 74
Lewisburg 58, Selinsgrove 35
Ligonier Valley 62, West Shamokin 45
Lincoln Park Charter 96, New Brighton 55
Maplewood 72, Commodore Perry 39
Masterman 68, Swenson 45
Meadville 71, Corry 39
Meyersdale 80, Salisbury-Elk Lick 48
Mohawk 61, Portersville Christian 44
Montoursville 75, Shikellamy 45
Moravian Academy 74, Palisades 53
Mount Union 85, Glendale 67
Muhlenberg 70, West Lawn Wilson 56
Neumann-Goretti 89, Archbishop Carroll 76
New Hope-Solebury 47, Calvary Christian 34
Northeastern 76, Dallastown Area 60
Notre Dame-Green Pond 75, Bangor 73
Palmerton 81, Northwestern Lehigh 72
Pen Argyl 46, Saucon Valley 39
Pennridge 64, Spring-Ford 53
Perkiomen Valley 65, Pottstown 26
Phil-Montgomery Christian 55, Barrack Hebrew 35
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 61, Philadelphia West Catholic 38
Pottsville 62, Shamokin 49
Purchase Line 72, United 46
Reading 65, Governor Mifflin 51
Saltsburg 68, Penns Manor 58
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 66, Rockwood 40
Solebury 72, New Foundations 56
Southern Lehigh 63, Northern Lehigh 40
St. Joseph’s Catholic 80, Philipsburg-Osceola 47
St. Joseph’s Prep 54, Father Judge 53
String Theory Schools 73, Mastery Charter South 61
Tidioute Charter 50, Sheffield 47
Tidioute Charter 50, Sheffield 47
Veritas Christian Academy, N.J. 54, Faith Christian Academy 41
Warrior Run 61, Line Mountain 60
Wellsboro 65, Jersey Shore 42
West Branch 72, Williamsburg 48
West Branch 72, Williamsburg, Kan. 48
West York 63, Gettysburg 53
Westinghouse 58, Propel Andrew Street 52
Windber 61, Blacklick Valley 54
York Catholic 52, Fairfield 42
York County Tech 52, Bermudian Springs 32
Kyle Lowry Classic=
Coatesville 66, Norristown 64
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 67, Camden, N.J. 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hundred, W.Va. vs. Mapletown, ppd.
Perkiomen School vs. West Nottingham, Md., ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/