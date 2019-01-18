MVL Game of the Week: Morgan vs. Sheridan

THORNVILLE, Ohio – The Morgan Raiders are looking for a signature win as they take on Sheridan in this week’s Muskingum Valley League game of the week.

The 7-6 Raiders have been a team of streaks this year. And they are coming off possibly the most painful loss of the season. Tuesday they fell to Philo in overtime, losing on a tip in at the buzzer.

Now they are hoping to upset state ranked Sheridan. The Generals shut down Morgan in their first meeting in McConnelsville 74-53. A final score that could of been much worse if Morgan didn’t put up 31 points in game’s final quarter.

Morgan’s first year head coach Rob Justice says his team is in a better position to win now than they were in the first meeting.

“I’m glad you guys (WHIZ Radio) are going to be there. I’m sure it will be a huge crowd. It will probably be the game of the year. The Morgan Raiders are going to leave it all on the floor Friday night. We made some big improvements since the last time we played them,” said Justice.

Sheridan started the season winning their first nine games before hitting a bump. They lost their first MVL game to John Glenn last week and fell the next night to Fairfield Union. However, since they’ve taken care of business against New Lexington and West Muskingum.

General head coach Doug Fisher says that Morgan is a team that will matchup well with them.

“They have some size. They are one of the bigger teams in the league that matchup with us. We played really well the last time we played them. Shot the ball well. They are a streaky team and can get hot at any time,” said Fisher.

You can listen to Friday’s game on Z92 Radio and streaming online at whiznews.com. David Kinder and Greg Mitts have the call at 8 p.m.