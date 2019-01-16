New ride-share in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – There’s a new ride-share option in Zanesville.

Uber has expanded to now cover the local Zanesville area. Marilyn Marklwitz who drives for both Lyft and Uber said she is excited about the expansion. She said Uber is a great option for people to use as taxis and buses don’t run all the time, but Uber runs around the clock. Marklwitz said riders are excited about the service as well.

“Yesterday I gave a man a ride from a muffler shop to the hospital to go visit somebody while his car was in the shop and back and he was like super excited, he goes ‘I’m from Morgan county so Uber is a nice thing here’,” said Marklwitz.

She said Uber drivers do go through background checks and Uber sends pictures of the drivers along with their license plate information once a ride is booked. Marklwitz said she hopes the next step can be adding Uber Eats, a service that delivers food from different restaurants straight to your door.

“You order, you pay for your food and that person delivers it straight to your front door so you don’t have to go out,” said Marklwitz. “Like I have four kids, sometimes I don’t want to go out to go get food for them, I’d rather it just come right to the door.”

Marklwitz said to get Uber Eats in the area all it takes is for local restaurants to sign up to the program through Uber. She said as far as using the rideshare program, simply download the Uber app to get started. Marklwitz said anyone interested in becoming an Uber driver, can apply through the app.