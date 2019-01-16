ODOT Crews Out This Morning

The Ohio Department of Transportation said you should expect to encounter some slick spots on roadways Wednesday morning.

ODOT said crews worked through the night treating interstates, state and US routes to prevent icy conditions, however roadways are wet and temperatures are below freezing so you could see some slick spots.

Officials said ramps, bridges and overpasses are at the greatest risk since they’re often several degrees colder than surface roadways.

Drivers should exercise caution and remember in ice and snow take it slow.