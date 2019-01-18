ODOT prepares for another weekend storm

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation is gearing up for another weekend storm.

Transportation Administrator Phil Valentine says they are restocking their salt supply, checking over the trucks, and mixing up anti-icing solutions. He said they will have about 20 crews in early Saturday morning working to keep the roads in Muskingum County clear.

“We cover a little over 700 lane miles of road on just state routes alone, that with those 20 drivers we cover 700 lane miles of road,” said Valentine.

Valentine said because the storm could arrive as rain before changing over to snow, they will not be pre-treating the roads as most of it would just wash away. He said they will, however, be ready to go well in advance of the storm so they can keep on top of things.