ODOT Sunday Morning Update

What a difference 24 hours makes. Rain turned to snow late Saturday and has been falling and blowing through the night. ODOT crews are working around the clock to clear interstates, state and US routes.

Nearly 240 ODOT crews remain on duty in 15 Central Ohio counties. Those counties include Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Guernsey, Knox, Licking, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway and Union counties.

Roads are snow-covered, temperatures still dropping and wind is also a factor. Now that the snow has stopped, ODOT plow drivers expect to make progress on the road this morning. However, blowing snow will continue to be a challenge throughout the day.

Before driving, motorists should check with the Sheriff’s Office to determine if a snow emergency has been declared in their county. Essential employees and emergency personnel should allow plenty of time to safely reach their destination this morning.