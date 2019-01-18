Ohio board rejects condemned killer’s request for mercy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Parole Board has recommended against mercy for a condemned Ohio man who says he’s innocent in the fatal shooting of a volunteer addiction counselor.

Warren Keith Henness is scheduled to die by lethal injection Feb. 13 at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

Henness was convicted of killing 51-year-old Richard Meyers in Columbus in 1992. Authorities said Meyers had been helping Henness find drug treatment for his wife.

The Ohio Parole Board unanimously rejected Henness’ clemency request Friday. Gov. Mike DeWine has the final say.

Henness’ attorneys say two co-defendants provided the only evidence of his guilt. They also say his lawyer at the time didn’t fully investigate the case ahead of trial.

Prosecutors say Henness is lying about his innocence.