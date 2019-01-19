Ohio film commissions seeking bigger production incentives

CLEVELAND (AP) — The film commissions of Cleveland and Cincinnati say the state needs bigger tax incentives to draw more film productions to the Buckeye State.

Greater Cleveland Film Commission head Ivan Schwarz and Film Cincinnati head Kristen Schlotman say they want Ohio to raise the cap on yearly incentives for film productions from $40 million to $100 million. Cleveland.com reports they are also seeking to expand the mediums included in the program.

Currently, Ohio only credits recorded productions, like film and television, and Schwarz says he’d like to see the credit expanded to Ohio productions of Broadway shows.

State Sen. Kurt Schuring, a Canton Republican and a champion of the film incentives, says he plans an amendment to expand the credits to theatrical work.