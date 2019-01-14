Ohio’s New Governor

Mike DeWine was officially sworn in as the Governor of Ohio Monday morning during a brief midnight ceremony at his farm in Cedarville.

Governor DeWine was given the oath of office by his son, Ohio Supreme Court Justice R. Patrick DeWine, while long-time friend Thomas M. Rose, Senior Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, presided over the ceremony. Governor DeWine took the oath with his hand atop nine family bibles, held by First Lady Fran DeWine, during the ceremony:

Immediately after the ceremony, Governor DeWine issued six executive orders.

Executive Order 2019-01D, Creating the Governor’s RecoveryOhio Initiative

Executive Order 2019-02D, Creating the Governor’s Children’s Initiative

Executive Order 2019-03D, Establishing Ohio as a Disability Inclusion State and Model Employer of Individuals with Disabilities

Executive Order 2019-04D, Elevating Foster Care Priorities in Ohio

Executive Order 2019-05D, Anti-Discrimination Policy in State Government

Executive Order 2019-06D, Elevating Prevention within the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

Jon Husted also took the oath of office as Ohio’s Lt. Governor, surrounded by family at the Riverside United Methodist Church in suburban Columbus where the family attends.

His wife, Tina, held a family Bible as the oath was administered by the Honorable Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard), State Senator from Ohio’s 16th District.

Justice Judy French of the Ohio Supreme Court will administer Husted’s oath during the ceremonial inauguration later .