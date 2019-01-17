Patient’s widow: Hospital safeguards ‘failed tremendously’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman suing an Ohio hospital and doctor with claims that her husband received an outsized dose of a powerful painkiller before he died says it’s clear medical safeguards “failed tremendously.”

The lawsuit over Troy Allison’s July death is among at least three so far against Dr. William Husel (HYOO’-suhl) and the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

Mount Carmel announced this week that the now-fired intensive care doctor ordered pain medicine for at least 27 near-death patients in dosages significantly bigger than necessary to provide comfort.

Christine Allison, of Columbus, says learning her husband was among the patients was shocking and re-started her grieving process. She says she’s sure it wasn’t a case of assisted suicide because her husband wasn’t communicating with caregivers at the time.

Husel’s lawyers aren’t commenting.