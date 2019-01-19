Redskins hire Nate Kaczor as new special teams coordinator

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Nate Kaczor (KAT’-sir) has been hired by the Washington Redskins as their special teams coordinator.

The team announced the move Saturday.

Kaczor replaces Ben Kotwica, who joined the Atlanta Falcons this month after five years with the Redskins.

Kaczor spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as special teams coordinator. He also has worked for the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL.

Washington went 7-9 last season and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in head coach Jay Gruden’s five seasons with the club.

