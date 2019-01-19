Report: More than 6,000 votes uncounted in Ohio county

TROY, Ohio (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that more than 6,000 votes went uncounted during the November election in a central Ohio county.

The Dayton Daily News reports the Miami County elections board will meet Tuesday to amend official election results. The uncounted votes were discovered last month when the Ohio Secretary of State’s office reviewed results and discovered that the county’s numbers didn’t match the vote history.

County elections board Chairman Dave Fisher says there will be an investigation to discover why the votes, cast by early voters on touch-screen machines at the county courthouse, weren’t counted.

Fisher says the uncounted votes didn’t affect any election results, calling it “the saving grace.”

The elections board has been debating whether to buy a new voting system.

