Shoveling Snow Safety Tips

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Now that we are dealing with snow this winter, the shovels are out and ready.

If you have a driveway or sidewalk that needs shoveling, be aware of the risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, and high cholesterol. The Health Departments Dr. Jack Butterfield said that one of the common risks that come from shoveling snow is heart attacks.

“Tips for shoveling safely, number one is if you have coronary disease don’t do it. The second would be if you have two or more of those risk factors, get a clearance from your doctor before you do that and after that, it’s sort of common sense things.” Dr.Butterfield said. “Warm up, use a small shovel, take small shovel loads for the first five minutes or so to get your body accustomed to this exercise.”

Dr. Butterfield said to pace yourself, take your time and stay hydrated. Another common risk that comes with shoveling snow is a back injury and the tips for avoiding that are very similar to heart attacks.

“Warm up. Small shovel loads at a time,” Dr. Butterfield said. “Use a smaller shovel. Use an ergonomic shovel, one with the curved handle, a D shaped handhold this is less hard work on your system. Push snow instead of lifting the snow and when you do lift small shovel loads at a time.”

Dr. Butterfield does recommend to avoid the risk if you are unsure or unable to shovel yourself, think about asking a neighbor or family member for help.