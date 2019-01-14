Sieber to Receive Dick Johnson Leadership Award

The Muskingum County Community Foundation has announced the recipient of the 2019 Dick Johnson Civic Leadership Award. It’s Tom Sieber. This award honors Muskingum County residents who combine outstanding leadership achievements in business, community leadership, and philanthropy, a rare combination exemplified by the late Richard O. Johnson.

Sieber grew up in Newcomerstown and graduated from Newcomerstown High school and Kent State University. He started his career in 1970 at the accounting firm of Ernst and Ernst. He entered the field of Hospital Administration in 1976 as VP of Finance for the East Liverpool Hospital System. Mr. Sieber joined Bethesda Hospital in 1981 and was named CEO in 1991. He became the President and Chief Executive Officer of the combined Bethesda and Good Samaritan Hospitals, known as Genesis Healthcare System in 1997 until retiring from the position in 2007.

Mr. Sieber has also served the community on numerous boards and committees such as the Board of Trustees for the Wilds, Capital Campaign Chairman for the Muskingum Valley Council Boy Scouts of America, President of The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Board, and Muskingum County Cancer Society. He is a past Chairman of the Ohio Hospital Association and Central Ohio Chapter Hospital Financial Management Association. Mr. Sieber is a previous recipient of the Genesis Service Award, enjoys travel, skiing, golf and time with family.

He is an avid Ohio State fan. Mr. Sieber and his wife Eva have three adult children, Sonja, Shelly, and Scott and eight grandchildren. The Dick Johnson Award, established in 2000 through the efforts of Bob Kessler, will be presented to Thomas L. Sieber on Friday, February 1, 2019, at the Ohio University Zanesville/Zane State College Campus Center during the Muskingum County Community Foundation’s (MCCF) annual Groundhog Day event. This year MCCF is celebrating its 34rd anniversary.