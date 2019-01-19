Tennessee adds former Vols QB Tee Martin to football staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two decades after playing quarterback on Tennessee’s last national championship team, Tee Martin is returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Saturday that Martin has joined his staff. Pruitt said in a statement that “he knows what it takes to win here, and I’m excited to have him on our staff.”

Martin’s specific title and duties haven’t been announced yet.

Martin spent the last seven years on Southern California’s staff, most recently as offensive coordinator. He was dismissed along with several other USC assistants after the season.

ESPN first reported that Tennessee had hired Martin.

Martin was the starting quarterback on Tennessee’s undefeated 1998 national champions. He posted a 22-3 record as the Volunteers’ starting quarterback.

___

