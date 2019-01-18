Thousands of students gather for robotics competition

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Thousands of students from 10 states are gathering in northern Ohio for a regional robotics competition.

The Kalahari Classics VEX Robotics Competition began Thursday and continues through Saturday at Kalahari Resort Conference Center in Sandusky in northern Ohio.

The competitions involve 270 teams of students on the elementary, middle school and high school level from Ohio, California, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Teams compete in matches against each other using robots created before the competition in the hope of qualifying for the VEX World Championship in April in Louisville, Kentucky.