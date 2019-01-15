Tuesday’s Scores

by Associated Press on January 15, 2019 at 10:53 pm

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 50, Knoxville 43

Aledo (Mercer County) 89, Cambridge-Alwood 80

Algonquin (Jacobs) 64, Crystal Lake Central 57

Altamont 69, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 25

Andrew 72, Stagg 70, 2OT

Argenta-Oreana 51, ALAH 44

Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 59, Rock Island Alleman 44

Athens 58, Midwest Central 45

Aurora (West Aurora) 67, Elgin 39

Aurora Math-Science 57, Christian Liberty Academy 38

Barrington 57, Grant 54

Batavia 79, Plainfield South 60

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 62, Addison Trail 50

Biggsville West Central 56, Monmouth United 42

Bloomington Central Catholic 72, Illinois Valley Central 58

Bogan 81, Kenwood 59

Bolingbrook 70, Joliet Central 40

Breese Mater Dei 61, Effingham St. Anthony 48

Brooks Academy 69, Bowen 49

Buffalo Tri-City 64, New Berlin 56

Byron 78, Woodstock North 69

Carrollton 70, North Greene 53

Casey-Westfield 48, Olney (Richland County) 37

Chatham Glenwood 47, Rochester 33

Chicago ( SSICP) 60, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 55

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 63, DuSable 60

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 58, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 45

Chicago Ag Science 61, Fenger 53

Chicago CICS-Longwood 71, Julian 53

Chicago Instituto Health Sciences Career Academy 49, Chicago (Soto) High School 45

Chicago King 72, Hubbard 41

Clinton 58, Decatur St. Teresa 54

Coal City 68, Lisle 65

Crystal Lake South 65, Prairie Ridge 27

Cullom Tri-Point 67, Donovan 34

Cumberland 64, Brownstown – St. Elmo 55

Curie 87, Hyde Park 56

Danville Schlarman 57, Martinsville 42

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 72, Cerro Gordo 57

Decatur MacArthur 75, Jacksonville 54

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 43, Eureka 35

Dixon 63, Kaneland 52

Downers North 58, Hinsdale Central 51

Downers South 53, Leyden 42

Dunbar 93, Tilden 32

Dundee-Crown 53, Huntley 50

Dyett 60, Chicago (Goode) 40

El Paso-Gridley 60, Heyworth 31

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 65, Guerin 56

Erie/Prophetstown 56, St. Bede 42

Evanston (Beacon Academy) 55, Waldorf 54

Farmington 51, Peoria Heights (Quest) 47

Flora 67, Newton 50

Franklin (South County) 61, Pawnee 46

Fulton 59, Sherrard 40

Gallatin County 50, Norris City (NCOE) 38

Gardner-South Wilmington 48, Illinois Lutheran 34

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48, Cissna Park 41, OT

Glenbard East 64, Larkin 62

Glenbard West 48, Lyons 45, OT

Hampshire 53, McHenry 44

Hersey 66, Maine West 52

Hinsdale South 63, Montini 51

Illini Central 58, Riverton 46

Jacksonville Routt 69, Griggsville-Perry 37

Kelly 57, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 27

LaMoille 63, Kirkland Hiawatha 40

LaSalle-Peru 49, Mendota 17

Lake Forest 48, Lakes Community 31

Lanark Eastland 78, Galena 66

Lawrenceville 78, Robinson 51

LeRoy 55, Downs Tri-Valley 53

Lewistown 53, Havana 44

Lindblom 59, Maria 31

Lockport 57, Joliet West 48

Mahomet-Seymour 59, Washington 54

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 53, Providence 51

Marissa 68, Dupo 42

Marshall 78, Red Hill 71

Mattoon 76, Paris 46

Morgan Park 90, Corliss 84

Moweaqua Central A&M 63, Tuscola 47

Mulberry Grove 45, McGivney Catholic High School 31

Naperville Central 48, Glenbard North 43

Neoga 54, Farina South Central 45

New Trier 64, Amundsen 21

Newark 76, Earlville-Leland 49

Niles Notre Dame 43, Loyola 36

Niles West 49, Taft 47, OT

North Clay 51, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 47

Okaw Valley 49, Blue Ridge 43

Orion 59, Riverdale 47

Ottawa Marquette 62, Putnam County 59

Palestine-Hutsonville 60, Union (Dugger), Ind. 40

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65, Gilman Iroquois West 28

Pekin 56, Macomb 36

Peoria (H.S.) 67, Canton 30

Peoria Christian 64, Brimfield 55

Plainfield Central 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 22

Plainfield North 62, Naperville Neuqua Valley 56

Plano 54, Hinckley-Big Rock 51

Pontiac 55, Morris 34

Pope County 45, Carrier Mills 39

Princeville 58, Annawan 55

Proviso East 85, Willowbrook 58

Rantoul 54, Tolono Unity 52

Reed-Custer 52, Manteno 42

Ridgewood 73, St. Edward 59

Riverside-Brookfield 77, St. Francis 72

Rock Falls 64, Princeton 31

Rock Island 62, Geneseo 40

Rockridge 52, Morrison 36

Shelbyville 68, Warrensburg-Latham 54

Simeon 78, Chicago Vocational 59

South Elgin 80, West Chicago 67

St. Anne 61, Grant Park 57

St. Joseph-Ogden 63, Champaign St. Thomas More 48

St. Laurence 73, Oak Lawn Richards 66, OT

St. Rita 52, Marist 49

Sterling 57, Rockford Lutheran 48

Sterling Newman 62, Hall 58

Streamwood 88, Aurora (East) 61

Streator 54, Wilmington 36

Sycamore 60, Woodstock 39

Thompsonville 86, Crab Orchard 38

Thornton Fractional South 60, Lincoln Way Central 50

Tremont 76, Fieldcrest 65

Union Co., Ky. 74, Hardin County 45

Villa Grove/Heritage 63, Chrisman 29

Warren 74, Oregon 61

Wauconda 71, Chicago Sullivan 64

Wauconda 71, Sullivan 64

Waukegan 83, Metea Valley 80

Westlake 69, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 60

Wethersfield 80, Stark County 49

Wheaton Academy 53, Elmwood Park 38

Williamsville 50, Maroa-Forsyth 25

York 57, Proviso West 35

Belleville East Tournament=

Alton 76, Normandy, Mo. 36

Trinity, Mo. 70, Champaign Central 50

Egyptian Tournament=

Elverado 62, Lovejoy 57

Jersey Tournament=

Collinsville 79, Cahokia 54

Lake Zurich MLK Tournament=

Palatine 62, Grayslake North 50

Litchfield Tournament=

Hillsboro 62, Lebanon 32

Nokomis 40, Bethalto Civic Memorial 39

Roxana 64, Pana 58

Roxana 66, Pana 58

Macoupin Tournament=

Piasa Southwestern 41, Bunker Hill 35

Staunton 52, Mount Olive 43

Massac County Tournament=

Carbondale 59, Vienna 24

Goreville 65, Graves Co., Ky. 55

Midland Trail Conference Tournament=

Bluford Webber 50, Wayne City 48

Odin 43, Cisne 32

Waltonville 64, Centralia Christ Our Rock 51

Okawville Tournament=

Okawville 48, Waterloo Gibault 38

Sparta Tournament=

Murphysboro 47, Alton Marquette 45

Waterloo 76, Trico 72

Vermilion County Tournament=

Bismarck-Henning 48, Westville 22

Fithian Oakwood 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25

Hoopeston Area High School 52, Armstrong 34

West Frankfort Tournament=

Eldorado 46, Christopher 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greenview vs. Hartsburg-Emden, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 26, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 21

Ashton-Franklin Center 48, Forreston 39

Aurora (West Aurora) 66, Elgin 22

Aurora Christian 50, Chicago Christian 27

Barrington 45, St. Charles East 33

Belvidere North 59, Rockford Guilford 38

Canton 49, Peoria (H.S.) 42

Centralia Christ Our Rock 41, Murphysboro 39

Century 45, Cairo 35

Chicago (Austin) 29, Chicago Phoenix Academy 18

Danville 65, Terre Haute South, Ind. 57

DeKalb 38, Morris 30

Edwardsville 76, Alton 19

Farragut 39, Douglass 30

Freeburg 64, Waterloo Gibault 33

Freeport (Aquin) 50, Dakota 40

Galena 41, Lena-Winslow 30

Geneseo 45, Ottawa 28

Geneva 51, Glenbard West 50

Glenbard South 44, Bartlett 43

Greenville 56, Cahokia 25

Harvey Thornton 65, Bradley-Bourbonnais 58

Homewood-Flossmoor 42, Sandburg 30

Hononegah 60, Rockford Auburn 49

Joliet Central 63, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 36

Kankakee 67, Crete-Monee 35

Kankakee Grace Christian 50, Kankakee Trinity Academy 31

Larkin 66, Glenbard East 49

Libertyville 61, Lakes Community 32

Lincoln Way West 60, Lincoln Way Central 47

Machesney Park Harlem 59, Belvidere 16

Mather 44, Clemente 34

McGivney Catholic High School 50, Marissa 27

Mendota 50, North Boone 40

Morton 74, Bloomington 38

Mt. Zion 57, Eisenhower 24

New Trier 45, St. Ignatius 42

Oak Forest 67, Thornton Fractional South 36

Oak Lawn Richards 48, Reavis 45

Plainfield South 46, Yorkville 37

Prospect 56, Buffalo Grove 22

Raby 44, Juarez 17

Reed-Custer 42, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 34

Richwoods 70, Dunlap 32

Rockford Boylan 60, Freeport 43

Sandwich 56, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 25

South Elgin 56, West Chicago 23

Springfield 52, Normal West 46

St. Laurence 47, St. Francis de Sales 9

Steeleville 53, Dupo 44

Sterling 66, Rochelle 34

Stevenson 50, Lake Forest 37

Taft 45, Westinghouse 38

Von Steuben 53, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 25

Washington 41, Metamora 35

Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 42, Beardstown 29

Westchester St. Joseph 47, Regina 40

Wheaton Academy 34, Guerin 28

Whitney Young 78, North Lawndale 16

Winnebago 57, Stillman Valley 30

Auburn/Sangamon County Tournament=

Auburn 40, Buffalo Tri-City 38

Williamsville 50, Riverton 38

Carbondale Tournament=

Carbondale 57, Chester 46

Eldorado Tournament=

Fairfield 36, Carmi White County 28

Vienna 73, Eldorado 70, OT

Highland Tournament=

Belleville East 51, Breese Central 36

Belleville West 49, Hillsboro 44

Breese Mater Dei 55, Triad 43

Highland 67, Carlyle 46

LIC Tournament=

Red Hill 37, Casey-Westfield 29

Little Illini Tournament=

Paris 56, Flora 27

Tri-County Tournament=

Putnam County 48, Midland 21

Seneca 51, Ottawa Marquette 30

Vermilion County Tournament=

Catlin (Salt Fork) 38, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16

Fithian Oakwood 63, Hoopeston Area High School 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Illini West (Carthage) vs. Warsaw West Hancock, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Post Views: 3