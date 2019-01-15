Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 50, Knoxville 43
Aledo (Mercer County) 89, Cambridge-Alwood 80
Algonquin (Jacobs) 64, Crystal Lake Central 57
Altamont 69, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 25
Andrew 72, Stagg 70, 2OT
Argenta-Oreana 51, ALAH 44
Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 59, Rock Island Alleman 44
Athens 58, Midwest Central 45
Aurora (West Aurora) 67, Elgin 39
Aurora Math-Science 57, Christian Liberty Academy 38
Barrington 57, Grant 54
Batavia 79, Plainfield South 60
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 62, Addison Trail 50
Biggsville West Central 56, Monmouth United 42
Bloomington Central Catholic 72, Illinois Valley Central 58
Bogan 81, Kenwood 59
Bolingbrook 70, Joliet Central 40
Breese Mater Dei 61, Effingham St. Anthony 48
Brooks Academy 69, Bowen 49
Buffalo Tri-City 64, New Berlin 56
Byron 78, Woodstock North 69
Carrollton 70, North Greene 53
Casey-Westfield 48, Olney (Richland County) 37
Chatham Glenwood 47, Rochester 33
Chicago ( SSICP) 60, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 55
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 63, DuSable 60
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 58, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 45
Chicago Ag Science 61, Fenger 53
Chicago CICS-Longwood 71, Julian 53
Chicago Instituto Health Sciences Career Academy 49, Chicago (Soto) High School 45
Chicago King 72, Hubbard 41
Clinton 58, Decatur St. Teresa 54
Coal City 68, Lisle 65
Crystal Lake South 65, Prairie Ridge 27
Cullom Tri-Point 67, Donovan 34
Cumberland 64, Brownstown – St. Elmo 55
Curie 87, Hyde Park 56
Danville Schlarman 57, Martinsville 42
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 72, Cerro Gordo 57
Decatur MacArthur 75, Jacksonville 54
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 43, Eureka 35
Dixon 63, Kaneland 52
Downers North 58, Hinsdale Central 51
Downers South 53, Leyden 42
Dunbar 93, Tilden 32
Dundee-Crown 53, Huntley 50
Dyett 60, Chicago (Goode) 40
El Paso-Gridley 60, Heyworth 31
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 65, Guerin 56
Erie/Prophetstown 56, St. Bede 42
Evanston (Beacon Academy) 55, Waldorf 54
Farmington 51, Peoria Heights (Quest) 47
Flora 67, Newton 50
Franklin (South County) 61, Pawnee 46
Fulton 59, Sherrard 40
Gallatin County 50, Norris City (NCOE) 38
Gardner-South Wilmington 48, Illinois Lutheran 34
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48, Cissna Park 41, OT
Glenbard East 64, Larkin 62
Glenbard West 48, Lyons 45, OT
Hampshire 53, McHenry 44
Hersey 66, Maine West 52
Hinsdale South 63, Montini 51
Illini Central 58, Riverton 46
Jacksonville Routt 69, Griggsville-Perry 37
Kelly 57, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 27
LaMoille 63, Kirkland Hiawatha 40
LaSalle-Peru 49, Mendota 17
Lake Forest 48, Lakes Community 31
Lanark Eastland 78, Galena 66
Lawrenceville 78, Robinson 51
LeRoy 55, Downs Tri-Valley 53
Lewistown 53, Havana 44
Lindblom 59, Maria 31
Lockport 57, Joliet West 48
Mahomet-Seymour 59, Washington 54
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 53, Providence 51
Marissa 68, Dupo 42
Marshall 78, Red Hill 71
Mattoon 76, Paris 46
Morgan Park 90, Corliss 84
Moweaqua Central A&M 63, Tuscola 47
Mulberry Grove 45, McGivney Catholic High School 31
Naperville Central 48, Glenbard North 43
Neoga 54, Farina South Central 45
New Trier 64, Amundsen 21
Newark 76, Earlville-Leland 49
Niles Notre Dame 43, Loyola 36
Niles West 49, Taft 47, OT
North Clay 51, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 47
Okaw Valley 49, Blue Ridge 43
Orion 59, Riverdale 47
Ottawa Marquette 62, Putnam County 59
Palestine-Hutsonville 60, Union (Dugger), Ind. 40
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65, Gilman Iroquois West 28
Pekin 56, Macomb 36
Peoria (H.S.) 67, Canton 30
Peoria Christian 64, Brimfield 55
Plainfield Central 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 22
Plainfield North 62, Naperville Neuqua Valley 56
Plano 54, Hinckley-Big Rock 51
Pontiac 55, Morris 34
Pope County 45, Carrier Mills 39
Princeville 58, Annawan 55
Proviso East 85, Willowbrook 58
Rantoul 54, Tolono Unity 52
Reed-Custer 52, Manteno 42
Ridgewood 73, St. Edward 59
Riverside-Brookfield 77, St. Francis 72
Rock Falls 64, Princeton 31
Rock Island 62, Geneseo 40
Rockridge 52, Morrison 36
Shelbyville 68, Warrensburg-Latham 54
Simeon 78, Chicago Vocational 59
South Elgin 80, West Chicago 67
St. Anne 61, Grant Park 57
St. Joseph-Ogden 63, Champaign St. Thomas More 48
St. Laurence 73, Oak Lawn Richards 66, OT
St. Rita 52, Marist 49
Sterling 57, Rockford Lutheran 48
Sterling Newman 62, Hall 58
Streamwood 88, Aurora (East) 61
Streator 54, Wilmington 36
Sycamore 60, Woodstock 39
Thompsonville 86, Crab Orchard 38
Thornton Fractional South 60, Lincoln Way Central 50
Tremont 76, Fieldcrest 65
Union Co., Ky. 74, Hardin County 45
Villa Grove/Heritage 63, Chrisman 29
Warren 74, Oregon 61
Wauconda 71, Chicago Sullivan 64
Waukegan 83, Metea Valley 80
Westlake 69, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 60
Wethersfield 80, Stark County 49
Wheaton Academy 53, Elmwood Park 38
Williamsville 50, Maroa-Forsyth 25
York 57, Proviso West 35
Belleville East Tournament=
Alton 76, Normandy, Mo. 36
Trinity, Mo. 70, Champaign Central 50
Egyptian Tournament=
Elverado 62, Lovejoy 57
Jersey Tournament=
Collinsville 79, Cahokia 54
Lake Zurich MLK Tournament=
Palatine 62, Grayslake North 50
Litchfield Tournament=
Hillsboro 62, Lebanon 32
Nokomis 40, Bethalto Civic Memorial 39
Roxana 64, Pana 58
Macoupin Tournament=
Piasa Southwestern 41, Bunker Hill 35
Staunton 52, Mount Olive 43
Massac County Tournament=
Carbondale 59, Vienna 24
Goreville 65, Graves Co., Ky. 55
Midland Trail Conference Tournament=
Bluford Webber 50, Wayne City 48
Odin 43, Cisne 32
Waltonville 64, Centralia Christ Our Rock 51
Okawville Tournament=
Okawville 48, Waterloo Gibault 38
Sparta Tournament=
Murphysboro 47, Alton Marquette 45
Waterloo 76, Trico 72
Vermilion County Tournament=
Bismarck-Henning 48, Westville 22
Fithian Oakwood 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25
Hoopeston Area High School 52, Armstrong 34
West Frankfort Tournament=
Eldorado 46, Christopher 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greenview vs. Hartsburg-Emden, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 26, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 21
Ashton-Franklin Center 48, Forreston 39
Aurora (West Aurora) 66, Elgin 22
Aurora Christian 50, Chicago Christian 27
Barrington 45, St. Charles East 33
Belvidere North 59, Rockford Guilford 38
Canton 49, Peoria (H.S.) 42
Centralia Christ Our Rock 41, Murphysboro 39
Century 45, Cairo 35
Chicago (Austin) 29, Chicago Phoenix Academy 18
Danville 65, Terre Haute South, Ind. 57
DeKalb 38, Morris 30
Edwardsville 76, Alton 19
Farragut 39, Douglass 30
Freeburg 64, Waterloo Gibault 33
Freeport (Aquin) 50, Dakota 40
Galena 41, Lena-Winslow 30
Geneseo 45, Ottawa 28
Geneva 51, Glenbard West 50
Glenbard South 44, Bartlett 43
Greenville 56, Cahokia 25
Harvey Thornton 65, Bradley-Bourbonnais 58
Homewood-Flossmoor 42, Sandburg 30
Hononegah 60, Rockford Auburn 49
Joliet Central 63, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 36
Kankakee 67, Crete-Monee 35
Kankakee Grace Christian 50, Kankakee Trinity Academy 31
Larkin 66, Glenbard East 49
Libertyville 61, Lakes Community 32
Lincoln Way West 60, Lincoln Way Central 47
Machesney Park Harlem 59, Belvidere 16
Mather 44, Clemente 34
McGivney Catholic High School 50, Marissa 27
Mendota 50, North Boone 40
Morton 74, Bloomington 38
Mt. Zion 57, Eisenhower 24
New Trier 45, St. Ignatius 42
Oak Forest 67, Thornton Fractional South 36
Oak Lawn Richards 48, Reavis 45
Plainfield South 46, Yorkville 37
Prospect 56, Buffalo Grove 22
Raby 44, Juarez 17
Reed-Custer 42, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 34
Richwoods 70, Dunlap 32
Rockford Boylan 60, Freeport 43
Sandwich 56, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 25
South Elgin 56, West Chicago 23
Springfield 52, Normal West 46
St. Laurence 47, St. Francis de Sales 9
Steeleville 53, Dupo 44
Sterling 66, Rochelle 34
Stevenson 50, Lake Forest 37
Taft 45, Westinghouse 38
Von Steuben 53, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 25
Washington 41, Metamora 35
Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 42, Beardstown 29
Westchester St. Joseph 47, Regina 40
Wheaton Academy 34, Guerin 28
Whitney Young 78, North Lawndale 16
Winnebago 57, Stillman Valley 30
Auburn/Sangamon County Tournament=
Auburn 40, Buffalo Tri-City 38
Williamsville 50, Riverton 38
Carbondale Tournament=
Carbondale 57, Chester 46
Eldorado Tournament=
Fairfield 36, Carmi White County 28
Vienna 73, Eldorado 70, OT
Highland Tournament=
Belleville East 51, Breese Central 36
Belleville West 49, Hillsboro 44
Breese Mater Dei 55, Triad 43
Highland 67, Carlyle 46
LIC Tournament=
Red Hill 37, Casey-Westfield 29
Little Illini Tournament=
Paris 56, Flora 27
Tri-County Tournament=
Putnam County 48, Midland 21
Seneca 51, Ottawa Marquette 30
Vermilion County Tournament=
Catlin (Salt Fork) 38, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16
Fithian Oakwood 63, Hoopeston Area High School 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Illini West (Carthage) vs. Warsaw West Hancock, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/